Assassinations, Military Coups, and Other Horrors the Left Likes

We didn’t need another reason to understand that the Left must be defeated, but we got one anyway. A new and SHOCKING poll shows that many Democrat voters are willing to remove President Trump by any means necessary — whether by impeachment, invoking the 25th Amendment, passing away from natural causes, by a military coup, or being assassinated at a rally.

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As reported in the New York Post (emphasis added):

"Democrats are so desperate to see President Trump out of office that a majority would be happy to see him overthrown in a military coup or die in his sleep, a jaw-dropping new poll has found.

Nearly six in 10 (59%) of Democratic respondents said they would feel “very positive” or “somewhat positive” if they learned a junta had removed Trump and seized control of the American government, while 55% said they would feel the same if the president passed away peacefully, according to the survey from the Center for Strategic Politics.

An even higher percentage said they would be happy if Trump were impeached and removed from office (87%) or ousted by his cabinet via the 25th Amendment (84%)."

The Center for Strategic Politics poll was conducted and released by a group called Liberal Currents. It’s also important to note that this was not a nonpartisan poll. It was specifically directed at Democrat voters.

Participants were asked a wide array of questions with the answer choices ranging from “very positive” to “very negative.” Some subjects were typical political fare, asking where participants stood on issues such as foreign policy, immigration, the U.S. Supreme Court, etc., that would not surprise anyone.

But then the questioning made a bizarre — and quite frankly ghoulish — swerve, asking how participants would feel if they woke to a headline that the president had died, or worse, had been assassinated. It’s nauseating to read that 55 percent said they’d have a positive response to learning of President Trump dying in his sleep, while 32 percent said they’d feel positive if he were assassinated.

These are people who will be voting in November. This isn’t about policy — this is direct hatred, and it’s directed at the president. It’s dangerous and poses a threat to other conservatives.

But what’s also disturbing is that one of the questions asked how participants would feel if “to ‘safeguard the Constitution,’ a group of U.S. military leaders have removed President Donald Trump from power and assumed control of the United States” (emphasis added). That one received an overwhelming 59 percent positive response. Nearly 60 percent of these people, many of whom call President Trump a fascist, would be totally fine with the military taking over the country.

We’ve seen this happen in other countries throughout history, yet somehow, according to this poll, these Democrats have forgotten that when a military seizes control of a government, they rarely hand it back.

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This isn’t just politics. It’s a warning.

When people are willing to abandon the ballot box for a military takeover, or celebrate the death of a political opponent, we should all be paying attention.

Our constitutional republic depends on rejecting political violence — whether you're a Democrat or a Republican — and defending the rule of law — no matter who holds power.

We cannot stand by and let these dangerous ideas become the new normal.

Take action with us. Sign our petition: Defeat the Radical Left with Us Today.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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