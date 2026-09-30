Texas Man Arrested in Alleged Plot to Attack State Capitol

Texas law enforcement has reportedly arrested a person accused of planning to attack the Texas Capitol on October 1.

Law enforcement arrested 40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr on Wednesday morning, according to reports on social media.

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New: @TxDPS confirms the arrest of Benny Caldera, Jr. in connection with a suspected plot to attack the Texas Capitol on 10/1.



He was arrested and taken to the Bexar County jail, and has been charged with felony terroristic threat against a public servant. https://t.co/jemxgZr7hy pic.twitter.com/govLvebhxC — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) September 30, 2026

UPDATE: Law enforcement officials have arrested a Bexar County man for his part in a planned violent attack on the Texas State Capitol.



40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr was arrested early Wednesday morning at his Converse home for felony terroristic threat against a public servant,… — Alec Nolan (@AlecOnFOX7) September 30, 2026

More: Caldera is currently in the Bexar County jail but has posted bond, per the jail. They said he is also being given a GPS tracker when he's released, which will be 24 hours after he posted bond.



Jail record: pic.twitter.com/2BCMDvaZEB — Brad Johnson (@bradj_TX) September 30, 2026

Texas DPS and the FBI stopped a planned attack on the Texas Capitol.



Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol.



Thank you, @TxDPS, for a job well done.https://t.co/dZBHD037sl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 30, 2026

The Department of Public Safety arrested a 40-year-old Converse resident after receiving credible information about a “violent attack” on the state Capitol, the agency said. https://t.co/FwqcmZ9sbN — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 30, 2026





🚨🇺🇸 Suspect arrested over alleged plot to attack the Texas Capitol



Law enforcement arrested 40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr. overnight after authorities learned of what was described as a credible threat involving a potential attack on the Texas Capitol tomorrow.



Capitol staff… pic.twitter.com/8FdFv79tPy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2026

After reports of an arrest in an alleged plot to attack the Texas Capitol, the Department of Public Safety says it is safe for lawmakers, staff, and others to return to the building tomorrow as normal. DPS assures us the situation is under control pic.twitter.com/TELX65M7lC — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) September 30, 2026

#BREAKING: Texas state police arrest a suspect over a credible threat to attack the state Capitol. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 30, 2026

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