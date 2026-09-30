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Texas Man Arrested in Alleged Plot to Attack State Capitol

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 30, 2026 7:32 PM
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Texas Man Arrested in Alleged Plot to Attack State Capitol
AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Texas law enforcement has reportedly arrested a person accused of planning to attack the Texas Capitol on October 1.

Law enforcement arrested 40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr on Wednesday morning, according to reports on social media. 

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News Topics FBI | GREG ABBOTT | TEXAS | LAW AND ORDER
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