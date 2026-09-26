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Trump Terminates Biden's EV Mandate, Promises Cheaper Cars for American Families

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 26, 2026 5:49 PM
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Trump Terminates Biden's EV Mandate, Promises Cheaper Cars for American Families
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

President Donald Trump says that he has approved new fuel economy standards that should cut the costs of the vehicle market. 

“BIG DAY FOR AMERICAN AUTO WORKERS AND CAR BUYERS! I have just approved new Fuel Economy Standards that TERMINATE Sleepy Joe Biden and Pete Boot-EDGE-EDGE's ridiculous EV Mandate," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The Dumocrats cost our Great Auto Manufacturers $Billions, forced Americans into cars they never wanted, and wasted Billions on Chargers that were never built.”

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The new standards terminate the EPA’s electric vehicle mandate

"These new Standards will take the waste out of ⁠building cars in America. That means LOWER PRICES, saving families thousands on a new, beautiful, and safe car," Trump wrote. “Far better than the Environmental Monsters that we were building heretofore. Every Manufacturer, from General Motors to Ford to Stellantis, has called me wanting to build here, and now they can!”

The final rule isn’t available yet. Under former President Joe Biden, the EPA had ordered about 67 percent of new light-duty and medium-duty vehicle sales to be electric by 2032.

Trump’s administration destroyed the EV subsidy and removed the mandate. 


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Trump said that tariffs and other policy decisions have driven auto manufacturers back to the U.S. 

Big Three automaker Stellantis, which owns Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram, has said it will invest $13 billion in Midwest auto factories in Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. 

“Under my Administration, over 100 $Billion is being invested in American Autos, and that's just the beginning,” Trump wrote. “The Plants are coming back, and Jobs are returning, to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, South Carolina, and all over our Country. Thank you to our Great Secretaries of Transportation and Commerce, Sean Duffy and Howard Lutnick. AMERICA IS BACK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

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The average price of a new car sold in July was around $50,000, according to Kelley Blue Book

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | ENERGY | EPA | TARIFFS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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