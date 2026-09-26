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Sophie Cunningham Perfectly Defended Sydney Sweeney's Gambling App Ad From the Woke Mob

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 26, 2026 6:30 AM
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Sophie Cunningham Perfectly Defended Sydney Sweeney's Gambling App Ad From the Woke Mob
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

It's an old story now, but the good news is you can’t cancel Sydney Sweeney. The Left has tried, and they’ve failed. They went nuts over her jeans ad for American Eagle. And now they went bananas over her Novig ad, a sports betting app, because she’s naked and showing off her stuff. The feminists decided to form a circling firing squad and attack her, which never really went anywhere. 

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This little tantrum lasted a few days before the normies finally hit the mute button and ignored these nasty women. But Sophie Cunningham decided to drop a rational take, which likely would’ve set off another meltdown if this woke fire wasn’t extinguished organically by then. She got the ad: men, sports, naked women. The ad did what it was intended to do, with Sweeney signing off. There’s no exploitation, and it’s not even about women’s sports. It’s a gambling ad. Touch grass, ladies:

Also, Sharon Stone weighing in on this is hilarious. The woman who flashed her stuff in Basic Instinct is upset with this ad. Sharon, your movies are good, but sit this one out. 

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News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | GAMBLING | WOKE
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