Sophie Cunningham Perfectly Defended Sydney Sweeney's Gambling App Ad From the Woke Mob

It's an old story now, but the good news is you can’t cancel Sydney Sweeney. The Left has tried, and they’ve failed. They went nuts over her jeans ad for American Eagle. And now they went bananas over her Novig ad, a sports betting app, because she’s naked and showing off her stuff. The feminists decided to form a circling firing squad and attack her, which never really went anywhere.

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This little tantrum lasted a few days before the normies finally hit the mute button and ignored these nasty women. But Sophie Cunningham decided to drop a rational take, which likely would’ve set off another meltdown if this woke fire wasn’t extinguished organically by then. She got the ad: men, sports, naked women. The ad did what it was intended to do, with Sweeney signing off. There’s no exploitation, and it’s not even about women’s sports. It’s a gambling ad. Touch grass, ladies:

Sophie Cunningham is confused at why people are mad at Sydney Sweeney for her revealing sports ad:



“Why are girls mad? That is literally what she does… Men, sports, naked women. Of course that’s gonna draw attention… Go do your thing sis.” pic.twitter.com/r8V4LYWsq4 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) September 18, 2026

Also, Sharon Stone weighing in on this is hilarious. The woman who flashed her stuff in Basic Instinct is upset with this ad. Sharon, your movies are good, but sit this one out.

Sharon Stone made a shady comment comparing Sydney Sweeney to her character on ‘Euphoria’: ‘[Cassie] agreed to stop being a cam girl — which she didn’t do. As you can see from Sydney’s new lingerie line, it didn’t take.’ https://t.co/thRZj1NpW2 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 17, 2026

CNN's Audie Cornish (and entertainment reporter Lisa Respers France) stoke outrage on behalf of "female athletes infuriated" over Sydney Sweeney's "nearly nude" ads for the Novig app. "She's feeding the beast! She's giving people what they want!" pic.twitter.com/7w0MsZKG4M — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 18, 2026

🚨NEWS: Poppie Platt has deleted her 𝕏 account [@poppieplatt] after a number of people accused her article on Sydney Sweeney of being driven by envy pic.twitter.com/t2bsd6IQ2n — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) September 15, 2026

Leftist logic here is completely deranged



So the Sydney Sweeney ad “set women back by centuries" but sex work is real work, industrial-scale porn is empowering and doing OnlyFans is feminist progress?



Meanwhile the thing actually harming women’s sports - men in women’s sports,… https://t.co/wYPbGiHmNd — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) September 15, 2026

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