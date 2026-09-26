DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Lesbian Massachusetts Bar That Got Wrecked for Relaxing Its Mask Mandates Continues to Be a Circus

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 26, 2026 12:00 PM
Advertisement
Lesbian Massachusetts Bar That Got Wrecked for Relaxing Its Mask Mandates Continues to Be a Circus
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

The lesbian bar in Greenfield, Massachusetts, that relaxed its masking protocols earlier this month and sparked an all-out war within the gay community is still going at it. The Boston Globe did an excellent job reporting on this mayhem.

Advertisement

Though the comments have been turned off, the bar, Last Ditch, remains a woke hellscape. Its Instagram account apparently nuked the comments section on the post apologizing for the masking announcement. It also posted something regarding Soe Noire, one of the most vocal critics of the new masking rules in the piece, who tore into the bar’s owner earlier this month during mediation. Yeah, they had a mediator try to resolve this fiasco. 


Greenfield hasn’t had a COVID case in two months. The bar’s cover was seldom enforced, and the establishment was not run well, according to sole owner Jackie Matellian. She had two other partners, but they both backed away once things went sideways for the bar — one enrolled in clown college. Matellian relaxed the masking rules to bring in more patrons. 

Recommended
Tumultuous Investigation Into UNC Tar Heels' Football Program Has Ended. It Wasn't Pretty. Matt Vespa Unhinged Democrats Spread Vicious Lie About Trump and the Midterms Jeff Charles
Advertisement


Yet even the post about Noire, a self-described “gender-expansive lesbian” was community noted:

It is unclear how sending money to Soe Noire would benefit Last Ditch. Noire is quoted multiple times by the Boston Globe using the language of inclusivity to bully and harass the staff and owners of Last Ditch after the bar relaxed mask mandates for Saturday nights.

It never ends. It’s an endless cycle of misery. Also, some of the comments were made by more level-headed users, but those got nuked. 

Nothing is ever good enough with these people, the LGBT community and the Left writ large are simply insufferable. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CENSORSHIP | COVID-19 | LGBTQ+ | MASSACHUSETTS | WOKE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Tumultuous Investigation Into UNC Tar Heels' Football Program Has Ended. It Wasn't Pretty.

Tumultuous Investigation Into UNC Tar Heels' Football Program Has Ended. It Wasn't Pretty.

Matt Vespa
Unhinged Democrats Spread Vicious Lie About Trump and the Midterms

Unhinged Democrats Spread Vicious Lie About Trump and the Midterms

Jeff Charles
Sophie Cunningham Perfectly Defended Sydney Sweeney's Gambling Ad From the Woke Mob

Sophie Cunningham Perfectly Defended Sydney Sweeney's Gambling Ad From the Woke Mob

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos