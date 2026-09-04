The August Jobs Report Is Out – It's Leaving Economists Saying 'Wow'

There were new 162,000 non-farm jobs in the United States economy in August as the American unemployment rate remains steady at 4.1 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning.

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The number of jobs added is much more than the “average monthly gain of 31,000” over the past year. Most of this was in “food services and drinking places” as well as “local government education,” coinciding with the start of the school year in many places.

The aforementioned food services sector added 59,000 last month, and that was significantly up from the 12,000 average from the past year. In local government education, it was 42,000 jobs, but the BLS said there has been “little net change” since the start of last year in the sector.

Heather Long, Chief Economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, posted to X that this was a significant jobs report.

“Wow. A huge August jobs report,” Long wrote. “The US economy added +162,000 jobs in August. On top of that June and July were revised higher by a total of +55k.”

She further pointed out that “there were big rebounds in hiring in hospitality and education. Also solid hiring in manufacturing and construction (AI data centers).” She also noted that wage growth is a 3.1 percent, which is under the rate of inflation.

JUST IN: Wow. A huge August jobs report. The US economy added +162,000 jobs in August. On top of that June and July were revised higher by a total of +55k. There were big rebounds in hiring in hospitality and education. Also solid hiring in manufacturing and construction (AI data… pic.twitter.com/NZL6GsdEQf — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) September 4, 2026

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai posted to X on Friday that "the private sector has now created over one million jobs under President Trump, whose reindustrialization agenda continues to drive manufacturing and factory construction job growth."

"America added 162,000 jobs in August -- triple economists' expectations," he said, adding that "America is in the middle of a historic investment boom, and the August jobs report is the latest data point showing how Americans are benefitting from the Trump administration's pro-growth policies. The best is yet to come with even more job, wage, and economic growth in store for everyday Americans."

America added 162,000 jobs in August -- triple economists' expectations.



The private sector has now created over one million jobs under President Trump, whose reindustrialization agenda continues to drive manufacturing and factory construction job growth.



America is in the… — Kush Desai (@KushDesai47) September 4, 2026

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