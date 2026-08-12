Mike Rogers Says Abdul El-Sayed's Anti-Gas Policies Would Crash Michigan's Economy

The Left hates the things that make our lives better and more convenient. One of their biggest bogeymen is gas-powered cars, which are a symbol of freedom and allow Americans to travel across the country and live in suburban and rural areas without public transport.

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For sane people, the push to end gas-powered cars died in 2025 when Leftists — who spent years mandating electric vehicles — started torching Teslas because Elon Musk supported President Trump. For Leftists, that was just a form of protest, and their push to take away our non-EV cars continues.

Abdul El-Sayed is one of those leftists. He wants to ban gas-powered cars, and that move would leave thousands of Michiganders without jobs to support their families and do untold damage to the Michigan economy.

Mike Rogers is calling El-Sayed out for this.

Hey Abdul, in case you missed the memo: Michigan’s economy is fueled by the auto industry.



Your radical push to ban gas-powered cars would put hundreds of thousands of Michigan families in the unemployment line. pic.twitter.com/rEB5oKJLsd — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 12, 2026

"What we have to do is make sure that everybody understands, I mean, this guy has come out against Mackinac Island, the iconic tourist attraction that's very popular in the state of Michigan. He hates that," Rogers said.

"Just go down this list. He wants to ban gasoline cars," he continued, "I don't know if he checked, but we build gasoline cars in Michigan. I don't know if he knew that or not. I mean, this guy is so wrong and so radical for our state. Once people know this, I think we're going to be in good shape going into November."

Abdul's economy is fueled by medical debt collection — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) August 12, 2026

How would that work when he'd make healthcare "free" though?

Abdul El-Sayed's support of "green" policies has to support an end to fossil fuels and, with that, an end to gas-powered vehicles. Most Americans cannot afford an EV, let alone the infrastructure required to charge it at home and on the road. The Biden Administration wasted billions on a program to build EV charging stations across the nation. Just seven chargers were built despite $7.5 billion in spending.

Then again, the wasting of our tax dollars, along with the destruction of our quality of life is the point.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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