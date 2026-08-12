DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Mike Rogers Says Abdul El-Sayed's Anti-Gas Policies Would Crash Michigan's Economy

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
Mike Rogers Says Abdul El-Sayed's Anti-Gas Policies Would Crash Michigan's Economy
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Left hates the things that make our lives better and more convenient. One of their biggest bogeymen is gas-powered cars, which are a symbol of freedom and allow Americans to travel across the country and live in suburban and rural areas without public transport.

Advertisement

For sane people, the push to end gas-powered cars died in 2025 when Leftists — who spent years mandating electric vehicles — started torching Teslas because Elon Musk supported President Trump. For Leftists, that was just a form of protest, and their push to take away our non-EV cars continues.

Abdul El-Sayed is one of those leftists. He wants to ban gas-powered cars, and that move would leave thousands of Michiganders without jobs to support their families and do untold damage to the Michigan economy.

Mike Rogers is calling El-Sayed out for this.

"What we have to do is make sure that everybody understands, I mean, this guy has come out against Mackinac Island, the iconic tourist attraction that's very popular in the state of Michigan. He hates that," Rogers said.

"Just go down this list. He wants to ban gasoline cars," he continued, "I don't know if he checked, but we build gasoline cars in Michigan. I don't know if he knew that or not. I mean, this guy is so wrong and so radical for our state. Once people know this, I think we're going to be in good shape going into November."

Recommended
Sophie Cunningham Has a New Unexpected Ally Amy Curtis There's a Major Departure From the Trump Administration: 'Adventure of a Lifetime' Cameron Arcand
Advertisement

How would that work when he'd make healthcare "free" though?

Abdul El-Sayed's support of "green" policies has to support an end to fossil fuels and, with that, an end to gas-powered vehicles. Most Americans cannot afford an EV, let alone the infrastructure required to charge it at home and on the road. The Biden Administration wasted billions on a program to build EV charging stations across the nation. Just seven chargers were built despite $7.5 billion in spending.

Then again, the wasting of our tax dollars, along with the destruction of our quality of life is the point.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ECONOMY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | TESLA
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Sophie Cunningham Has a New Unexpected Ally

Sophie Cunningham Has a New Unexpected Ally

Amy Curtis
There's a Major Departure From the Trump Administration: 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

There's a Major Departure From the Trump Administration: 'Adventure of a Lifetime'

Cameron Arcand
I'm Pretty Sure David Axelrod Wasn't Expecting This Example of Voter Fraud

I'm Pretty Sure David Axelrod Wasn't Expecting This Example of Voter Fraud

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos