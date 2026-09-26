DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Ro Khanna Demands Israel Free Terrorist Serving Five Life Sentences

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 26, 2026 2:00 PM
Advertisement
Ro Khanna Demands Israel Free Terrorist Serving Five Life Sentences
AP Photo/Adam Gray

A Democrat Rep. is pleading for Israel to release a man imprisoned by Israel who is serving five life sentences for planning attacks that killed many Israelis. 

Advertisement

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) called on Israel to release Palestinian Marwan Barghouti, who was imprisoned after planning attacks on Israel that killed many Israelis during the second intifada. 

"Barghouti has a unique standing among all Palestinian factions," Khanna said in a video posted on X. "He's seen as non-corrupt, a strong leader, and secular. Barghouti could deliver a Palestinian state living in peace with Israel."

“Releasing Barghouti does not provide him with a pardon or moral absolution of crimes he may have committed,” Khanna said. “In fact, a number of human rights groups say he did not even receive a fair trial. But the release is needed to move peace forward…” 

Marwan Barghouti was one of Yasir Arafat's top lieutenants. 

Palestinians must choose their own leaders," Khanna said. "Barghouti has a unique standing among all Palestinian factions. He’s seen as non-corrupt, a strong leader and secular. Barghouti could deliver a Palestinian state living in peace with Israel." 

Barghouti planned a suicide bombing in Jerusalem on March 2002 on King George V Street that killed three civilians and wounded 87

Recommended
Lesbian Massachusetts Bar That Got Wrecked for Relaxing Its Mask Mandates Continues to Be a Circus Matt Vespa Unhinged Democrats Spread Vicious Lie About Trump and the Midterms Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Many people on social media slammed Khanna over the proposal. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Lesbian Massachusetts Bar That Got Wrecked for Relaxing Its Mask Mandates Continues to Be a Circus

Lesbian Massachusetts Bar That Got Wrecked for Relaxing Its Mask Mandates Continues to Be a Circus

Matt Vespa
Unhinged Democrats Spread Vicious Lie About Trump and the Midterms

Unhinged Democrats Spread Vicious Lie About Trump and the Midterms

Jeff Charles
There's a Curious Detail Missing About the Horrific Stabbing Death of a Pittsburgh Doctor

There's a Curious Detail Missing About the Horrific Stabbing Death of a Pittsburgh Doctor

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos