Ro Khanna Demands Israel Free Terrorist Serving Five Life Sentences

A Democrat Rep. is pleading for Israel to release a man imprisoned by Israel who is serving five life sentences for planning attacks that killed many Israelis.

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Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) called on Israel to release Palestinian Marwan Barghouti, who was imprisoned after planning attacks on Israel that killed many Israelis during the second intifada.

"Barghouti has a unique standing among all Palestinian factions," Khanna said in a video posted on X. "He's seen as non-corrupt, a strong leader, and secular. Barghouti could deliver a Palestinian state living in peace with Israel."

“Releasing Barghouti does not provide him with a pardon or moral absolution of crimes he may have committed,” Khanna said. “In fact, a number of human rights groups say he did not even receive a fair trial. But the release is needed to move peace forward…”

Marwan Barghouti was one of Yasir Arafat's top lieutenants.

“Palestinians must choose their own leaders," Khanna said. "Barghouti has a unique standing among all Palestinian factions. He’s seen as non-corrupt, a strong leader and secular. Barghouti could deliver a Palestinian state living in peace with Israel."

Barghouti planned a suicide bombing in Jerusalem on March 2002 on King George V Street that killed three civilians and wounded 87.

I am calling for the release of Marwan Bhargouti from Israeli prison. pic.twitter.com/z0T1vmlVho — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 25, 2026

Many people on social media slammed Khanna over the proposal.

Ro Khanna wants Israel to free Marwan Barghouti.



A U.S. congressman begging for a man convicted of murdering a Greek Orthodox monk, a mother of two at a gas station, and three people at a Tel Aviv restaurant.



Five life sentences. Not a political prisoner. A convicted killer. https://t.co/Kffrsw1Tva — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 25, 2026

Why on earth would @RoKhanna call for the release of Marwan Barghouti, a Palestinian terrorist who orchestrated cold-blooded slaughter of innocent civilians? Ro, you are better than this. https://t.co/vFeDVk6gXT — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee)September 26, 2026

Marwan Barghouti is a convicted murderer with the blood of 5 civilians on his hands including a Christian priest and an Israeli Druze.



Ro Khanna is quite literally supporting terrorism. https://t.co/VnwFE6PnO6 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 25, 2026

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Marwan Barghouti murdered a Greek Orthodox monk, along with four other innocent people. https://t.co/kq5em0kt1r — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 25, 2026

Hey @RoKhanna, Marwan Barghouti was convicted of murder in three terrorist attacks that killed five people. You made a video calling for his release. Did you spare a sentence for the people he was convicted of killing, or do they just get in the way of your sympathy for him? https://t.co/IWryzixqMu — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) September 25, 2026

So @RoKhanna continues to double down on his alliance with Hamas in his shameless courting of the anti-Israel left in his party.



Want to know more about the person he wants released? An Israeli civilian court in Tel Aviv convicted Marwan Barghouti in May 2004 on five counts of… https://t.co/qZ9HKLlnde — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) September 25, 2026

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