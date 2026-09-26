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WATCH: Air Force One Flies Over Tennessee vs. Texas Game As President Closes Packed Week

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 26, 2026 1:18 PM
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WATCH: Air Force One Flies Over Tennessee vs. Texas Game As President Closes Packed Week
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump was met with cheers at the Tennessee v. Texas football game in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon, as the big event prompted Air Force One to fly over Neyland Stadium.

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Townhall was on the plane during the flyover, which led to the aircraft flying fairly low then shooting back up into the air before landing moments later.

At the game, the president was seated next to Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn – both China hawks following the state visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week.

According to the White House, guests on Air Force One included Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Allison Lutnick, Blackburn, Hagerty Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), Walt Nauta, Chris Ambrosini, Jim Goyer, Natalie Harp and Taylor Rogers. 

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“My ride to the game. Thank you for the lift [President Trump],” Burchett quipped prior to takeoff from Joint Base Andrews.

Before Trump departed from the White House, he took questions from reporters. The president confirmed that he was passing on a pitch from the Islamic Republic of Iran for a ceasefire in the conflict.

“I’m rejecting their deal. They want to make a deal where they open the Strait immediately because they're losing so badly,” Trump said. 

The president also touched on a CBS News report from this week suggesting possible military movement against Cuba, saying that the U.S. wants to “help” the communist-run island nation. 

“Cuba and us will make a deal. I don't think we'll need the military. Cuba is failing very badly,” he said. 

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News Topics TENNESSEE | DONALD TRUMP | MARSHA BLACKBURN | TEXAS | WHITE HOUSE
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