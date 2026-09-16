New Jersey Woman Sentenced to 24 Months for $882,000 PPP Fraud Scheme

A New Jersey woman was sentenced on July 14, 2026, to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall imposed the sentence.

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Court documents say that Brigette Miller-Levy, 62, of Piscataway, NJ, owned a purported business called Royal Marketing Services, Inc. Miller-Levy conspired with Jady Solano and Carl Lawrence to submit a fraudulent application for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, a COVID-19 relief program designed to safeguard jobs during the pandemic.

The application falsely claimed that Royal Marketing Services employed 14 people with an average monthly payroll of over $120,000 and relied on a fabricated Internal Revenue Service tax form reporting more than $1.4 million in fictitious wages.

Rather than stopping with her own illegal payout, Miller-Levy expanded the fraud ring by recruiting codefendants Amber Baldwin and Anthony McKinzy into the scheme, connecting them to Lawrence and Solano to obtain similar fraudulent loans.

“Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to provide critical financial relief, keeping workers employed and small businesses afloat during an unprecedented crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Benjamin L. Wallace. “Rather than using these funds to sustain a real workforce, Brigette Miller-Levy treated the program as a personal windfall and recruited others into the conspiracy. Those who steal taxpayer dollars and recruit others to do so will spend time in federal prison. We are grateful to the FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation, for their diligent work in uncovering this network.”

In total, Miller-Levy’s actions caused a loss of $882,777.70 to the American taxpayer. She personally gained $329,100, which included her own loan proceeds and kickbacks from Baldwin and McKinzy. Miller-Levy and her co-conspirators laundered the stolen proceeds, funneling thousands of dollars in kickbacks to the scheme’s coordinators. In total, the scheme in which Miller-Levy and the individuals she recruited participated, led by Solano and Lawrence, fraudulently obtained approximately $9.1 million in pandemic relief funds.

“Brigette Miller-Levy’s greed and deceit are unconscionable. She and her coconspirators stole millions from American taxpayers by exploiting pandemic relief programs intended to help in an unprecedented crisis,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul. “The FBI will continue to work closely with our partners to uncover these schemes and ensure those who abuse public trust are held accountable.”

Upon Miller-Levy’s release from prison, she will be required to serve three years of supervised release. The Court also ordered restitution in the amount of $882,777.70.

“Bridgette Miller-Levy, in concert with others, engaged in a scheme to unlawfully exploit the Paycheck Protection Program—a federal initiative designed to support small businesses during a national emergency,” said Yury Kruty, Special Agent in Charge of IRS-Criminal Investigation, Philadelphia Field Office. “The imposed sentence underscores our commitment to ensuring that individuals who defraud the government for personal gain are held fully accountable. We are honored to have collaborated with our federal law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring this case to a successful resolution.”

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Agents of IRS Criminal Investigation and the FBI Baltimore Field Office’s Wilmington Resident Agency investigated the case. U.S. Attorney Wallace and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan C. Williamson prosecuted the case.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The Fraud Division is investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people. The Department’s work to combat fraud supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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