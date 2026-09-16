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Illegal Alien Who Went Viral for Screaming He Wasn't Going Back to Haiti Has Been Deported

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 16, 2026 6:30 PM
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Illegal Alien Who Went Viral for Screaming He Wasn't Going Back to Haiti Has Been Deported
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Back in January, a criminal illegal alien with more than a dozen criminal convictions went viral for screaming about how much he hates President Trump and loves Democrats like Joe Biden and Barack Obama. The man, identified as Wisteguens Jean Quely Charles (or Chargles in some reports), was arrested near Boston.

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“F*** Trump, you feel me? Yo, Biden forever, bro! Thank Obama for everything that he did for me, bro!” he screamed as he was taken away by ICE.

Now Fox News Congressional Correspondent Bill Melugin confirms that Chargles has been sent back to Haiti. This was confirmed yesterday by the Department of Homeland Security.

"DHS confirms to @FoxNews that Wisteguens Jean Quely Chargles was finally deported back to his home country on Thursday, 19 months after his arrest. I'm told he was combative on the plane, which originated in Louisiana, and he made profane, threatening remarks about President Trump and his family while on board," Melugin wrote. "Per DHS, he had 17+ criminal convictions in just a two-year span in the state of Massachusetts. He was initially admitted to the US in 2013 during the Obama administration and was granted TPS. His TPS was later revoked in 2022. We witnessed him being arrested by ICE in the sanctuary city of Boston on 1/22/2025, just days into the Trump 2.0 administration."

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He seems lovely.

Sure.

He had 17 criminal convictions in two years. That's more than one every other month.

That's perfect.

Nothing of value was lost, and we're sure Chargles will do just fine in Haiti.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics DHS | DONALD TRUMP | HAITI | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
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