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Booster Club Treasurer Accused of Stealing $400K for Mortgage

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 13, 2026 8:00 PM
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Booster Club Treasurer Accused of Stealing $400K for Mortgage
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An Orange County woman was arrested earlier this week on a federal indictment charging her with defrauding a nonprofit created to financially support a high school football team, an organization for which she served as treasurer, out of more than $400,000, in part, to pay the delinquent balance on her home’s mortgage.

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Julie Hanway Molina, 56, was arrested at her home in Aliso Viejo. 

She made her initial appearance and was arraigned earlier this week in United States District Court in Santa Ana.

Molina is charged with four counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment that a federal grand jury returned on September 2, from 2023 to November 2025, Molina executed a scheme to defraud the nonprofit organization. Without the nonprofit’s knowledge or authorization, she diverted funds from the group’s bank account for her own personal expenses, including the mortgage on her home and to pay off her credit card bills.

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In June 2023, Molina wired approximately $131,523 from the nonprofit’s bank account in Laguna Hills through Federal Reserve facilities in New Jersey and Texas to an account in Santa Ana to pay the delinquent balance on the mortgage on her personal residence.


To conceal these unauthorized payments, Molina sent numerous emails to the nonprofit’s board members attaching false treasurer reports that failed to disclose her misappropriation of funds.

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In total, Molina misappropriated approximately $411,761 that belonged to the nonprofit organization.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, Molina would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count.

The FBI is investigating this matter. 

Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division Jennifer L. Waier is prosecuting this case.

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | CRIME | FBI | LAW AND ORDER
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