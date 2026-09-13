Booster Club Treasurer Accused of Stealing $400K for Mortgage

An Orange County woman was arrested earlier this week on a federal indictment charging her with defrauding a nonprofit created to financially support a high school football team, an organization for which she served as treasurer, out of more than $400,000, in part, to pay the delinquent balance on her home’s mortgage.

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Julie Hanway Molina, 56, was arrested at her home in Aliso Viejo.

She made her initial appearance and was arraigned earlier this week in United States District Court in Santa Ana.

Julie Hanway Molina, 56, of Aliso Viejo, was arrested today on a federal indictment charging her with defrauding a nonprofit that supports an Orange County high school football team out of approximately $411,761.



Molina, the organization’s former treasurer, is accused of… https://t.co/2qU2ggHlls — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 10, 2026

Molina is charged with four counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment that a federal grand jury returned on September 2, from 2023 to November 2025, Molina executed a scheme to defraud the nonprofit organization. Without the nonprofit’s knowledge or authorization, she diverted funds from the group’s bank account for her own personal expenses, including the mortgage on her home and to pay off her credit card bills.

Former treasurer for Orange County high school football booster club arrested for allegedly siphoning more than $400,000 from club to pay her delinquent mortgage https://t.co/CIWzntMUX2 — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) September 10, 2026

In June 2023, Molina wired approximately $131,523 from the nonprofit’s bank account in Laguna Hills through Federal Reserve facilities in New Jersey and Texas to an account in Santa Ana to pay the delinquent balance on the mortgage on her personal residence.

A Southern California woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling more than $400,000 from a high school football program. https://t.co/zhsyOkuFdZ — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 10, 2026





To conceal these unauthorized payments, Molina sent numerous emails to the nonprofit’s board members attaching false treasurer reports that failed to disclose her misappropriation of funds.

The former treasurer of a high school football booster club in California faces federal charges, with prosecutors alleging she stole more than $400,000 from the organization to pay her mortgage and other personal expenses. https://t.co/HwrpBSSEZu — ABC News (@ABC) September 12, 2026

Woman accused of embezzling $400,000 from high school football booster club in California https://t.co/LuXG7UZlay — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) September 10, 2026

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In total, Molina misappropriated approximately $411,761 that belonged to the nonprofit organization.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, Molina would face a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count.

The FBI is investigating this matter.

Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney and Chief of the Criminal Division Jennifer L. Waier is prosecuting this case.

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