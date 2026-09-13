This Virginia City Seems OK Blowing Taxpayer Dollars on a Gross Anti-Charlie Kirk Display

It’s one of those shocking, yet not surprising stories. We all know those in the art world aren't exactly part of our political coalition. They’re left-wing, bohemian, and produce works that, no doubt, include some that are brilliant to look at, while others are straight-up aberrant or bizarre. For others, it falls under the ‘how the hell is this art’ category; I’m talking about the codfish-with-a-picture-frame-around-it stuff. Yet, at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia, there’s one piece that’s meant to be offensive, and the artist sure got his money’s worth by going after the late Charlie Kirk.

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It’s located by the waterfront, near the Chart House if you’ve ever visited. Most people walk by it, as the shops, bars, and water taxis dominate the area, though enough people do visit, as it’s generated almost $2 million for the city.





The artist causing a ruckus with our tax dollars is M. Alexander Gray, and this isn’t his first time. We’ll get to that in a second. On the anniversary of Kirk’s assassination, Gray still has his "Charlie Kirk was a Piece of Shit” sign outside, facing the sidewalk. It’s nothing fancy and looks like it was written on the back of a pizza box. It sits next to two other signs bearing the names of the Roman senators who helped assassinate Julius Caesar: “Gaius Cassius Longinus” and “Marcus Junius Brutus.”

One might wonder how the city could justify keeping this person in his studio space at the Torpedo Factory, but Alexandria is a deep-blue bastion in an even bluer county. In fact, that’s true of all of Northern Virginia. Local officials probably agree, though they have a First Amendment umbrella to duck under. Doesn’t make it right, and concerned citizens can invoke their right to voice their outrage over this ‘art’ display. This isn't Gray's first time inviting controversy. His other work is what you'd expect (via ALXNow):

The studio belongs to M. Alexander Gray, a painter and engraver who has maintained a workspace at the Torpedo Factory since 2018. Gray, who grew up in Alexandria, is known primarily for detailed woodcut and engraving prints of Virginia landscapes, aqueducts, and historical structures — work that has earned him numerous awards in national juried exhibitions. The political signs represent a marked departure from Gray’s established body of work. On his website, Gray currently sells a $60 print titled “Deny Defend Depose” alongside a $125 print called “Luigi Mangione – Revolutionary Hero.” Luigi Mangione is the man arrested and charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City in December 2024. The words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” were found on shell casings at the crime scene and were interpreted as a reference to insurance industry practices. The phrases have since become associated with critiques of the healthcare insurance industry.

















Kirk was assassinated on September 10, 2025, while doing his signature open forum at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Tyler Robinson is standing trial for the crime.

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