Leaders across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are preparing for a meeting to begin the process of seceding from the United Kingdom.

The leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will gather on Monday to sign a deal designed to kick-start the break-up of the United Kingdom, The Telegraph can disclose.



🔗: https://t.co/Veumq

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The Telegraph writes that the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will meet in Cardiff tomorrow sign a deal on starting cooperation breaking up the UK.



They will demand the right to independence referendum, or in the case of Northern Ireland, on the right… pic.twitter.com/fNMTGlPxMK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 13, 2026

🚨 NEW: The leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will meet tomorrow to sign a joint declaration for all three countries to gain independence from the UK — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 13, 2026

A report from the Telegraph revealed that the first ministers of the set of countries will attend the meeting on Monday to sign an agreement which will call for referendums to dissolve their membership in the United Kingdom.

In 2014, Scotland held an independence referendum that resulted in citizens narrowly rejecting the proposal. The result has been used as evidence that independence referendums are a closed issue, but shifting politics has brought the ascendancy of secessionists in Parliament. A new vote could see Scotland’s 300-year status within the United Kingdom come to an end.

President Donald Trump told reporters during his trip to Ireland that a unified Ireland was a certainty and a welcome development.

🚨🇮🇪 BREAKING: President Trump says Irish unity will “happen eventually”, adding that it would “be a great thing” pic.twitter.com/o6ShgbOyiE — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) September 12, 2026

Depending on the result of Monday’s meeting, Trump’s vision could become a reality far sooner than many had expected.

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