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Could This Meeting Be the End of the United Kingdom?

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 13, 2026 11:00 AM
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Could This Meeting Be the End of the United Kingdom?
Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP

Leaders across Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales are preparing for a meeting to begin the process of seceding from the United Kingdom.

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A report from the Telegraph revealed that the first ministers of the set of countries will attend the meeting on Monday to sign an agreement which will call for referendums to dissolve their membership in the United Kingdom.

In 2014, Scotland held an independence referendum that resulted in citizens narrowly rejecting the proposal. The result has been used as evidence that independence referendums are a closed issue, but shifting politics has brought the ascendancy of secessionists in Parliament. A new vote could see Scotland’s 300-year status within the United Kingdom come to an end.

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President Donald Trump told reporters during his trip to Ireland that a unified Ireland was a certainty and a welcome development.

Depending on the result of Monday’s meeting, Trump’s vision could become a reality far sooner than many had expected.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | UNITED KINGDOM | EUROPEAN UNION
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