Kansas City Woman Indicted for Allegedly Bilking Nearly $40K in SNAP Benefits

A Kansas City woman was indicted by a federal grand jury for one count of theft of government money and four counts of wire fraud related to fraudulently obtaining government benefits. This charge is one of many federal fraud cases pursued under the leadership of President Donald Trump and through the establishment of the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

Advertisement

Viridiana Luna-Mejia, 34, made fraudulent statements and representations to the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) to obtain Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from 2021 through 2026.

The SNAP program is intended to assist low-income individuals who might otherwise experience food insecurity by providing monthly benefits to purchase approved foods and beverages. SNAP recipients are subject to income restrictions and are required to truthfully report all income sources for the household to remain eligible. Recipients must re-certify their eligibility every six months while receiving benefits.

Luna-Mejia began receiving SNAP benefits in June of 2021 and continued to receive benefits through 2026. Every year, she was required to re-certify the income her household was receiving both on a written form and verified through a phone interview. The re-certifications also ask for information about resources of the household, including assets and bank accounts.

As part of a broader employment investigation, it was discovered that Luna-Mejia’s employer had removed her from the wage and hour tax reporting required by the State of Missouri. Further investigation determined Luna-Mejia had been receiving wages from that employer the entire time she received SNAP but she did not report it on her recertifications. She also did not report the existence of her bank account in which she deposited her paychecks to further conceal her income. Investigators determined that had she been truthful about her income, she would have been ineligible for nearly $40,000 in benefits she received during that time.

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

Under federal statutes, Luna-Mejia is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.

The SNAP program helps feed about 41 million people nationwide, but U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Sec. Brooke Rollins says the program is stuffed with fraud because of people who lie about their income, who they're living with, and because of retailers who trade SNAP benefits for cash and other banned items.

President Trump promised to restore integrity to government—and that's exactly what we're doing.



Since January 2025:

✅ Nearly 5 million less Americans are relying on SNAP as more people return to work.

✅ @USDA has uncovered hundreds of thousands of deceased and duplicate… pic.twitter.com/PYZ8RxEAy6 — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) July 15, 2026





The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

Advertisement

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda K. Hanson. It was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Homeland Security Investigations and the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.