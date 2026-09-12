Bill Maher Zeroed in on the Biggest Moral Cowards Post-9/11. It's Exactly Who You Think.

Grab a seat for this one because Bill Maher once again took a blowtorch to his side on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It was a banger, as the kids would say — an evisceration of progressive narratives about the deadliest terrorist attack in modern history.

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First, he took aim at the likes of the BBC and CBC, which issued memos about covering terrorist attacks, like 9/11, to the point that they warned their reporters not to even use the word, as it’s emotionally loaded and could create a barrier to understanding. Maher’s reply was simple: you know what that really does: lying.

The prevailing view of so much of the young left in America is that we’re the worst country ever, so if someone attacks us, they can’t be all bad. pic.twitter.com/u01HsCRnv3 — Bill Maher (@billmaher) September 12, 2026

9/11 was a terrorist attack, and the worst thing about it was the 3,000 people who were murdered that day, not the Muslims who were placed under suspicion or the Islamophobia that followed. It’s not even remotely close. There is a clash of civilizations, as Maher said, between radical Islam and Western liberalism. We support religious freedom and the equality of women, and we are not throwing gay people off rooftops. That’s their side, and what Maher found disturbing is how many liberals now side with the Islamists, citing a poll of Gen Z idiots in which one in five thinks Osama bin Laden was an ‘okay’ guy.

He’s Luigi Mangione in a turban, quipped the HBO host.

Maher added that the biggest cowards post-9/11 are Democratic Party politicians, whose moral confusion, which has become cancerous over the past quarter century since the attacks, has been laid bare by the Gaza War: a strip of land the Israelis gave back as part of a peace deal, made possible when then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon ditched Likud to form the now-defunct Kadima Party. It was later taken over by Hamas, a terrorist organization, and used to launch attacks on Israel. Israel launched a counterattack after the equivalent of their 9/11, the October 7 attacks, isn’t genocide. And yet, it’s the issue Democrats police their candidates like the Gestapo—they must say it, or at least not bash the terrorists.

It’s not a genocide, never was, and never will be. Israel stockpiled 1.8 million tons of aid, delivered it to Gaza, and allowed nearly 40,000 Gazans to leave and seek medical treatment—that’s not genocide. Maher also said that the Israelis are the ‘Indians’ in this war, the indigenous people with historical rights to this piece of land that is their ancestral homeland. As he noted in his monologue, this is why TikTok isn’t a good main hub of information, but you knew that already.

And if one wonders why antisemitism has exploded, this is why.

This was an incredible monologue. Well done. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 12, 2026

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