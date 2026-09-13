Here Are Some Promises That Republicans Can Use to Win in November

We just had the first “mid-term convention.” Do you remember anything from it? Maybe President Trump’s promise to send every adult a $5,000 check if Republicans win, but that's about it. And we all know that is never going to happen, no matter who wins in November, because it’s a bad and stupid idea, said only to motivate people.

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Otherwise, what else was there? Vice President JD Vance’s speech was excellent, but it was more for 2028 than anything else, and Robert Kennedy Jr’s speech about how the Democrat Party left him was great, too, though most people didn’t see either because much of the media ignored the whole thing and Americans were watching football.

That the NFL games on Wednesday and Thursday were terrible didn’t matter; that’s where the attention went.

One thing was made clear from the two days: Republicans are struggling to find a coherent message for November.

President Trump gave a long, rambling speech on day one about how it’s important to elect Republicans so he can get things done; then he sat down for an interview with Laura Ingraham the next day and downplayed the horrible results if Republicans lose Congress, saying he’d adapt. Saying something is a big deal, then that it’s no big deal is, to put it mildly, a mixed message.

But Republicans don’t have to have mixed or muddled messages; they can have easy, obvious and simple solutions to some of life’s annoyances.

Gas prices are at the top of everyone’s list, followed by food prices. Republicans need to demonstrate they’re working on those and that there are better days in the near future. But voters know there is no switch to turn on or off to do anything about those prices immediately; it’s a matter of feeling the possibility of improvement.

Along with the promise of things improving soon, there are a few things Republicans can do to help alleviate annoyances that Democrats aren’t bothering to even notice. Republicans should start addressing these and bring the election from the national down to the individual.

Remember the “Do Not Call List”? That was great, and it killed annoying phone solicitors bothering people at dinner or whatever.

Well, I have never gotten more garbage phone calls than I have this year, all of them about some “personal loan” I never applied for and don’t want, being approved. They’re not human beings; they’re AI and designed to skirt the spam screening feature on phones. They have personal-sounding voices, say we’ve talked in the past, which we have not, and they were able to secure me whatever amount at whatever rate. They call sometimes five times a day because they’re automated. Either I'm supposed to push a button to be connected or call them back—up till 11:00 at night. I’d like to set these companies on fire.

I know I’m not unique. Ban these AI calls, and you will be my hero. Reconstitute the Do Not Call List, and I’ll vote for you so many times you’d think I was a dead guy in Chicago.

Also, Republicans should pass a law making home title theft the responsibility of the banks, not the homeowner.

You’ve seen that weird ad with the hot chick with the fake-seeming accent sitting in her car talking about how anyone can take out a home equity loan on your house with a fake signature and a piece of paper; you’re on the hook for it. How the hell is that a thing?

If a bank is dumb enough to believe someone sold their house with nothing more than a signature to verify it, why would the homeowner owe or have to deal with anything? Seems like a gaping hole in the law Republicans should close. A bank should have to do its due diligence and eat it if they screw up; the real victim shouldn’t even be bothered.

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These may seem like minor things, and they sort of are but they are real things, and the solutions are deliverable. No one can get big things done right now, especially with a tiny majority. Better to promise things that people are bothered by or worry about that can actually get done, rather than promise the impossible or the insane.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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