'Elijah': Pittsburgh Doctor Shouted His Attacker's Name Before Being Stabbed to Death

First, when will we grasp that cashless bail is a terrible idea? It’s a woke soft-on-crime initiative peddled by those who think our justice system is akin to Nazi Germany, so they allow anyone- violent scum, rapists, and others to roam our streets, terrorizing the law-abiding populace.

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In Pittsburgh, a doctor was stabbed to death, and cashless bail is directly linked to this horror show. Amy touched on it yesterday, but there is a curious detail about this case: did the victim know his killer?

Dr. Idris Evans, a physician at UPMC Children's Hospital, was stabbed to death Thursday night after Elijah Hemingway, 32, broke into his home and attacked Dr. Evans and his wife as they slept. His wife, who escaped with their two children, told police she heard her late husband say, “Elijah,” before he was killed. It’s a detail police are investigating, as Mrs. Evans did not know this man (via CBS News):

Suspect was due back in court for other crimes — he’d been “released in that case on nonmonetary bond.” Cashless bail. Horrific.



Criminal coddling = this = “progress,” we’re told. https://t.co/Bs7cWe5SrU — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 25, 2026

The Allegheny County Police Department said they were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man and woman suffering from stab wounds. Both individuals were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but Evans was pronounced dead. "It was a very violent scene," said Allegheny County Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph. "The bedroom furniture was broken, mirrors broken. It was a very graphic scene." A man was detained at the scene and Thursday afternoon police identified him as 32-year-old Elijah Hemingway. He has now been charged in Evans' death. Police said Hemingway got into the house through an open window, went to the third floor and started stabbing the couple as they slept. They tried to fight back, police said. Investigators said that Hemingway was found behind a nearby home with cuts to his hand and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. […] "We do not know if there was any pre-existing relationship," Joseph said. "The woman did not know this male. We are trying to determine if the two males knew each other." Hemingway is facing charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and trespassing. The alleged attack comes just a week before Hemingway was due back in court for a burglary in Pittsburgh earlier this year, court records show. He was released in that case on nonmonetary bond.

The couple’s children, aged 8 and 12, fled to a neighbor’s house. Hemingway was wearing only underwear when he was inside the home, claiming to be God, reported CBS.

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