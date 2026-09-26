In Defense of a Wife Who Cheers

For more than a decade, Taylor Swift’s love life was treated as a public spectator sport. Every breakup became a headline, and every new song became a clue. Millions of fans, many of them young women who grew up alongside her music, hoped she would one day find a man who would treat her as a lady. They wanted someone who would stand beside her as an equal, and who would stay.

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This summer she married one. The reaction to her happiness has been curious.

Last Friday Swift released four new songs as an encore to her record-breaking album The Life of a Showgirl. The one drawing the most fire is called “Cleveland!” Critics have labeled it cringeworthy. Even devoted fans have gone online to declare it the worst thing she has ever recorded.

The song is a love letter to her husband, Travis Kelce, and to the corner of Ohio that raised him. She sings about him taking her home to see Cleveland Heights, where he grew up. Yes, she also takes aim at people who have spent years picking her apart. That may be part of what some listeners dislike. But underneath is something tender: a woman delighted that the man she loves wanted to show her the places that shaped him and let her picture the boy he once was.

She wrote it after they became engaged. By the testimony of her own catalogue, that was a step no man before him had been willing to take. You can think the song fails as music and still recognize the affection that inspired it. Those are different judgments.

The week before its release, Kelce, a future Hall of Famer in what may be his final season, caught his first touchdown of the year at Arrowhead Stadium. Up in her suite, Swift leapt from her seat, pointed at her wedding ring and shouted, “That’s my husband!” It was the unguarded joy of a wife watching the man she loves succeed.

Last fall, asked about the Super Bowl halftime show, Swift said there had been no formal offer. But she also explained why performing while Kelce might be playing held little appeal: she would be too “locked in” on his game to concentrate on her own show. For those few hours, she wanted to watch him play.

To some modern sensibilities, even that is a problem. A wife who openly cheers for her husband is seen as having surrendered something, as though every ounce of devotion she gives him is subtracted from herself. Swift has rejected that idea herself. She called the suggestion that marriage would make her quit music “shockingly offensive” and said she loves Kelce because he loves what she does.

Support flows both ways in that marriage, as it should in every marriage. Cheering is not surrender. It is love made visible.

Our culture has also grown comfortable with a certain picture of the husband: the lovable dolt, the man who stumbled into a life, and a wife, he did not earn. Television has sold that caricature for decades. So when a gifted, accomplished woman stands up in front of the world and claims her husband with pride, it cuts against the script.

A supportive spouse can do more than applaud a good day. That person sees the work before the result, knows the disappointments that never make the highlight reel, and encourages another attempt after failure. Research has linked support from a partner with greater willingness to pursue challenges and with personal growth. Another study found that a spouse’s conscientiousness predicted job satisfaction, income and promotion for men and women alike.

You do not need a study to understand why. There is a difference between hearing a stadium cheer and knowing the person who shares your life believes in you. That kind of confidence can steady a man when the crowd is gone. A husband’s belief can do the same for his wife.

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Kelce seems to understand what he has. Asked about Swift’s reaction by his brother Jason on their podcast, he joked that he was “just doing my deed as a husband.” Then he put it simply: “Gotta make my girl proud.”

That sounds like a man who delights in being loved.

We cannot know everything about a marriage from a song and a few seconds of video. Nor does disliking “Cleveland!” mean someone objects to a wife supporting her husband. But the affection Swift put into the song and the joy she showed at Arrowhead deserve to be seen for what they are.

Critique the melody. Debate the lyrics. Just leave room to celebrate a wife who cannot contain her pride in her husband, and a husband who wants to make her proud.

The world would be a better place if it happened with more people, more often.

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