Oklahoma Man Sentenced to 21 Months for Threatening to Kill Federal Agents

An Oklahoma man was sentenced earlier this week after a federal jury found him guilty of threatening to shoot, kill, and gun down federal agents.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Logan Christopher Murfin, 26, to 21 months' imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release.

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In April 2026, Murfin was found guilty on 10 counts. Five of the counts were for threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers with intent to impede, intimidate, interfere, and retaliate; and five counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure.

Court documents say that agents with Homeland Security Investigations received an intelligence report in October 2025 flagging threatening posts made on the social media account X, about “gunning down” and shooting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The threats were posted under the username “Azulenq.” Agents obtained search warrants to identify the user making these public online posts. The data collected from the search warrants was presented to the jury, which identified the X account user Azulenq as Murfin.

The investigation showed that Murfin was posting threatening messages from his home in Skiatook.

Murfin was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2025. After being arrested and mirandized, Murfin spoke with agents and stated he was angry and “pissed off” at ICE agents and admitted to making the posts on the X account. The jury heard a recording of the interview at trial.

𝐎𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭, 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐮𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬



Logan Christopher Murfin, 26, of Skiatook, Oklahoma, was ordered to serve 21 months' imprisonment, followed by two years of… pic.twitter.com/1UYqae4SeH — U.S. Attorney NDOK (@USAO_NDOK) August 10, 2026





When two agents from Homeland Security testified, they explained to the jury how serious the agency is taking the threats due to threats to agents increasing more than 1,000 percent. Some of the threatening posts were made on the official U.S. Homeland Security account on X, which has more than three million followers.

When Murfin was making posts in September, an agent explained to the jury that a sniper opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. Exhibits presented to the jury showed that Murfin's posts were in response to other users' posts about ICE agents' activities in the community, including arrests and enforcement of federal law. Murfin's public posts are listed below and are riddled with spelling and grammar errors.

October 18, 2025: "Need too start shooting these 'just following orders' pigs. Ice agents are reenacting ww2 nazi germany and its not acceptable. Only good ice terrorist is buried 6 feet under."

October 17, 2025: "Every ICE agent needs shot between the eyes 'just following orders' isn’t acceptable and they already exposed they are human garbage."

October 17, 2025: "Every ice gestapo needs too be shot. 2nd amendment right too carry everyone should stay armed and when these terrorists come by just kill them. They don’t deserve too live after 'just following orders' we aren’t reliving ww2 germany. They don’t want due process so show em"

September 28, 2025: "Nah but we as US citizens should be gunning down these domestic terrorists. All ice gestapo can not use the 'just following orders' excuse. If you’re complicit in this act you’ve gotta be executed for this act."

September 28, 2025: "ice gestapo agents need to either be executed publicy. 'just following orders' is not a valid excuse in modern days"

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Court documents show that death threats to federal agents as of January 2026 have increased 8,000 percent, and assault threats have increased by 1,300 percent.

Murfin will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Kelly, Stephen Scaife, and Christopher J. Nassar prosecuted the case.

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