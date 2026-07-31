Former WA Employment Employee Sentenced for Stealing $51K in Benefits She Was Paid to Administer

A California woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to stealing from unemployment funds and a paid family leave program.

On July 28, 2026, United States District Court Judge Rebecca L. Pennell sentenced Tasha Hoggatt, age 51, of Valencia, California, to five years of probation, including six months of home confinement, after Hoggatt pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs that receive federal funds.

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Judge Pennell also ordered that Hoggatt pay $51,403 in restitution and a $4,000 fine.

Court documents say that between October 1, 2021, and October 31, 2022, Hoggatt was employed with the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) as a Human Resource Consultant. Between May 16, 2024, and September 19, 2024, Hoggatt was employed with ESD as a Benefits Specialist.

“Washington State Employment Security Department uses state and federal funds to provide resources for individuals in need. When people take advantage of these programs, they should expect to be prosecuted by United States Attorney’s Office; this is especially true when someone, like Hoggatt, works for the Department,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Pete Serrano.

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Ecf 7 Plea Agreement as to Tasha Hoggatt v.1 by scott.mcclallen





While employed with ESD, Hoggatt filed false and fraudulent Paid Family Medical Leave Act applications in her own name and in the name of two family members setting out fictitious medical information and supported by documents with forged doctor signatures.

“Tasha Hoggatt abused her position at the Washington Employment Security Department to steal more than $51,000 in benefits meant for workers in genuine need,” said Anthony P. D’Esposito, Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor. “Today's sentence underscores a simple truth: if you exploit federal programs and betray the public’s trust, my office will pursue you relentlessly. Our dedication to working with our law enforcement partners remains unwavering, as we uphold a rigorous zero-tolerance policy towards any misuse of our systems. Those who seek to exploit these programs will inevitably be identified and brought to justice. Accountability is not just a promise—it’s a guarantee."

Hoggatt also fraudulently applied for Washington State unemployment insurance benefits between October 31, 2022, and May 16, 2024, while not employed by ESD. Hoggatt falsely represented to ESD that she was unemployed during this period, but she was, in fact, employed in California.

Through her false submissions, Hoggatt stole $51,403 from Washington State’s Paid Family Leave and Unemployment Insurance programs.

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The people running the system shouldn’t be the ones robbing it.



A former @WAStateGov employee stole from the very program she administered.@DOLOIG @USAO_EDWA @WHFraudTF are exposing fraud, rooting out corruption, and holding every thief accountable. https://t.co/6J52NehmDJ — Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito (@USLaborIG) July 29, 2026

The case was investigated by the Department of Labor, Office of the Inspector General. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy J. Kelley.

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