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First Circuit Clears Way for Trump to End South Sudan's Temporary Protected Status

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Jul 29, 2026 6:28 PM July 29, 2026 6:28 PM
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First Circuit Clears Way for Trump to End South Sudan's Temporary Protected Status
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

The Department of Homeland Security can end a Temporary Protected Status for South Sudan, according to a July 29 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

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The court had postponed the termination of TPS status for South Sudan, but reversed that because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Mullin v. Dow, decided last month. The ruling held “the TPS statute’s judicial-review bar applies to non-constitutional claims” that challenge the Secretary of Homeland Security’s determination of TPS designations. 


 gov.uscourts.ca1.53950.00108483752.0  by  scott.mcclallen 


The African Communities Together and other unnamed plaintiffs had sued DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin

The First Circuit also handed down another ruling that reversed the postponement of ending  TPS in Ethiopia and remanded the case. 

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News Topics DHS | SUPREME COURT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | JUDGES | MARKWAYNE MULLIN
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