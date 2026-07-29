First Circuit Clears Way for Trump to End South Sudan's Temporary Protected Status

The Department of Homeland Security can end a Temporary Protected Status for South Sudan, according to a July 29 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

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The court had postponed the termination of TPS status for South Sudan, but reversed that because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Mullin v. Dow, decided last month. The ruling held “the TPS statute’s judicial-review bar applies to non-constitutional claims” that challenge the Secretary of Homeland Security’s determination of TPS designations.





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gov.uscourts.ca1.53950.00108483752.0 by scott.mcclallen





🚨 The First Circuit has cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for South Sudan, ruling that the Supreme Court's recent decision in Mullin v. Doe bars the legal claims supporting the lower court's order delaying the termination. pic.twitter.com/zGrUnkeufy — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 29, 2026

The African Communities Together and other unnamed plaintiffs had sued DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin.

The First Circuit also handed down another ruling that reversed the postponement of ending TPS in Ethiopia and remanded the case.

Huge win in the liberal First Circuit. Can President Trump end *Temporary* Protected Status for South Sudan? Yes, per Judges Rikelman, Aframe (Biden*2), and Dunlap (Trump). Three federal judges in Boston tried to defy the Supreme Court. That effort is over. pic.twitter.com/D9GUMknwDb — Eric W. (@EWess92) July 29, 2026

Second win! Another summary reversal of a postponement of the termination of TPS in the First Circuit. This time asking whether President Trump can end *Temporary* Protected Status for Ethiopia. The First Circuit reverses that order and immediately sends the case back down. pic.twitter.com/wX84U0omg6 — Eric W. (@EWess92) July 29, 2026

🇺🇸 The First Circuit lifted the last court block keeping South Sudan's TPS protections in place, following the Supreme Court's June ruling.



DHS had already decided last year that conditions in South Sudan no longer met the legal requirements for TPS. A 3-judge panel, including 2… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 29, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: First Circuit SLAMS the brakes on activist judges trying to stop Trump from ending South Sudan TPS!



Today’s ruling (July 29) overturns the lower court’s delay and clears the path for termination, explicitly following the Supreme Court’s June decision in Mullin v.… pic.twitter.com/TwimJckJbC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2026

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