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MS Now Guest Suffered a Total Meltdown Over the Supreme Court's Migrant Ruling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 26, 2026 6:00 AM
MS Now Guest Suffered a Total Meltdown Over the Supreme Court's Migrant Ruling
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The Supreme Court issued a major ruling on temporary protected status, causing liberals to shudder: the termination of TPS for Syrian and Haitian refugees can move forward. It’s time to go back: 

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The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday in favor of the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Syria and Haiti.

In a six-to-three decision, the justices found that the TPS statute bars judicial review of non-constitutional claims and that the plaintiffs’ equal protection challenge to the White House’s decision is unlikely to succeed on its merits.

After the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) moved to terminate TPS for people from Syria and Haiti, it was hit with a deluge of lawsuits challenging the move.

Congress created TPS in 1990 to grant short-term humanitarian relief to foreigners who cannot safely return home due to armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extreme conditions. Syrians were able to take advantage of the program in 2012 because of the brutality of the Assad regime. Haiti received it in 2010 after a devastating earthquake.

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HAITI SUPREME COURT SYRIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Of course, MS Now had a guest who had a conniption fit, claiming that people are going to die or something:

And yes, sorry, Haiti is a s**thole country. It was never considered a gem of the Caribbean. Cut the crap. These people are going back. 

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