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Bill Maher Cannot Deny This Aspect About Trump's Life

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 10, 2026 6:50 AM
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Bill Maher Cannot Deny This Aspect About Trump's Life
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher and Donald Trump do not get along, but that doesn’t faze the HBO host. Trump posted a 1,300-word diatribe against the comedian, but it’s not the first time. Maher has dined with Trump multiple times, even bringing along all the insults Trump has hurled at Maher — and the president signed off on it. He can take a joke, but we all know his social media activity is out of control. Regardless, Maher has been calling strikes and balls regarding this guy. You might not like his opinions — he’s not a conservative — but he’s also not Trump-deranged. 

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On his Club Random podcast, Dean Norris was the guest, and the two reminisced about the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, where Barack Obama humiliated Trump, which is where he set in motion the grand plan to become every liberal American’s nightmare by forever canceling Hillary Clinton’s presidential ambitions. 

Maher said what Trump did was badass. From then until now, it’s been remarkable. The Left wrote him off, and he got elected twice to the presidency:

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MAHER: “I've certainly never held back on cataloguing all of his horrible missteps, vengeances, corruptions, but wow!”

“That's pretty BADASS to sit there, get humiliated and say...if this was a movie, turn to the co-star or whoever and go; ‘I'm going to get back at that a*hole.’”

“And then do it.”

NORRIS: “Twice!”

MAHER: “Twice!”

I mean, where's the lie?

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News Topics BARACK OBAMA | BILL MAHER | DONALD TRUMP | ENTERTAINMENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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