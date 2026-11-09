We All Know Dems Want to Nuke This Procedural Hurdle From Orbit.





The filibuster is gone. Senate Democrats have said for years they’d put it through the woodchipper once they regained power. Republicans, once again, felt safe, and the 2026 midterms wave wiped them out. Democrats will come into D.C. with potentially 57 seats. It’s gone, and so are many Trump agenda items. Turn out the lights on the Save America Act, a top action item that Senate Republicans failed to pass because no one had the stomach to nuke the filibuster. And with that, a host of legislation could’ve sailed through, creating a stacked list Republicans could sell back to their constituencies as Election Day neared. But enough about how much John Thune sucks; the Democrats have the votes to remove the filibuster. It’s going to happen:

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This is Josh Turek’s stance on the filibuster: He doesn’t support fully eliminating it but favors a return to the “talking filibuster” which requires Senators to hold the floor until they can no longer speak. https://t.co/xOiFUJbJJe — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 8, 2026

Other incoming Democratic Senators have expressed support for abolishing or reforming the filibuster 🟦Annie Andrews (SC) 🟦Adam Hamilton (KS) 🟦Sherrod Brown (OH) 🟦Josh Turek (IA) Roy Cooper says he supports the filibuster “right now because it protects us from bad legislation.” — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 5, 2026

We bungled it. We decided to stare at Armageddon, thinking an attempt or moral victory of sorts would sate the GOP base. Nope. We don’t care about judicial nominees being confirmed, Thune. That is important, but we needed the Save America Act passed. Eliminating the filibuster would’ve paved the way for that and more — it wasn’t just that bill. And we knew Democrats would eventually axe it, so we got ahead on things that could’ve codified a host of initiatives. A bill to keep the anti-fraud crusade going would’ve been another example. The options were endless. Instead, Thune didn’t want to apply pressure to his caucus to do the right thing, and we got torpor.

Sen-elect Roy Cooper and Sen. Angus King (I-ME) say they're against it. Wait until they're sworn in; they get rabid lefty staffers, and constituency calls, plus, ahem, leadership pressure. They'll flip.

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