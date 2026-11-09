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Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Had Some Shocking Moments, Especially on This Issue

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 09, 2026 7:00 AM
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Trump's 60 Minutes Interview Had Some Shocking Moments, Especially on This Issue
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

President Donald Trump sat down with CBS News’ Ross Douthat to discuss the GOP’s historic drubbing in the 2026 midterms. The massive shifts that benefited him in 2024 went back to the Democrats, partly because Republicans offered next to nothing to excite base voters. The Iran War contributed to higher gas prices. While prices were higher under Biden, the only way to take that issue off the table was to lower them. Trump opted for an endless carousel of bombing, ceasefire, deal announcement, Iran reneging on or violating the ceasefire, and then the resumption of bombing. The subplot here: the Iran operation exposed Trump’s limits in his political skills and deal-making abilities. That's not a knock on Trump, but he obviously learned that Tehran is full of crazy people; there’s no negotiating with terrorists. 

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Neocons also learned this lesson about the limits of their power, specifically American power, even though their venture cost regional instability, a trillion dollars, and thousands of Americans' lives. Some things are obvious, like the war and the appalling messaging strategy, though, again, that got kneecapped by the lack of legislative wins in the year leading up to Election Day. The immigration issue is worth watching for changes. Trump said his deportation policy might’ve been too tough and that he might rethink it. There could be some amnesty talk, even though the American people still trust the GOP to handle this issue, tough deportation policy and all. Amnesty is arsenic to the GOP. But the president, while initially waving his pen regarding the veto threat, now says he’s willing to work with Democrats on affordability issues. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles resigned last Friday — more changes could be coming.

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The president defended his stewardship of the economy in his 60 Minutes sitdown, which came hours after a stronger-than-expected jobs report. He said "the numbers are phenomenal."

heir all-time high by a lot. Under other presidents, they were a disaster. 401(k)s have made people rich," the president said. Pressed on the fact that not all Americans have large retirement accounts, Mr. Trump responded: "But a lot of people do."

But exit polling shows three-fourths of midterm voters viewed the condition of the economy as either poor or not so good — and 70% of that group voted for Democratic House candidates. Voters were especially concerned about prices of gasoline, food, utilities and healthcare, and two-thirds of voters believed that Mr. Trump's tariff policies hurt the country's economy.

Mr. Trump said the problem is that "we couldn't get the word across."

"I think it was bad messaging, maybe by me, but I would talk about it all the time.”

[…]

The president said immigration "both helped and hurt."

"I think I got an A+ for closing up the border," he said.

So, which immigration policies hurt him?

"For getting people out, I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out," Mr. Trump said. "But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally."

He continued: "Now, there is a large part of the country that think that they should be put out. And there's a large part of the country that think that they should be allowed to stay if they're good people working in a landscaping company, or working in a hotel, or doing something, right? And in some cases, paying taxes."

"I think it was too tough," the president said of his deportation policies.

[…]

Mr. Trump spoke with 60 Minutes shortly before announcing Wiles' departure. During the interview, he hinted at impending personnel changes.

Asked whether he expected to fire anyone after Republicans' midterm losses, he said: "I do, yeah. Little bit." He added that "I love my Cabinet," but "I'll … be doing maybe a few changes."

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The president said there wouldn’t be an escalation in the Iran operation, but we’ll see how things turn out. For the traditional Bush-Reagan types, this will likely drive them insane, though we’ve known for years that Trump isn’t your run-of-the-mill Republican. 

He just can't cave on immigration. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 60 MINUTES | DONALD TRUMP | ECONOMY | GOP | IRAN
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