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The Real Target Behind the Dems' Impeachment Threats Against Hegseth Is Hardly a Surprise

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 06, 2026 7:00 AM
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The Real Target Behind the Dems' Impeachment Threats Against Hegseth Is Hardly a Surprise
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

We know Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be impeachment targets. Democrats won’t outright say they’re impeaching Trump, but they’ll settle for hollowing out his administration for no other reason than not liking the man. Democrats now have the numbers to impeach and remove both men. But the real target remains President Trump, and the overtures to remove Hegseth are really about Trump, not that you didn’t know that already, but Data Republican had a video breaking down what is arguably a coup. The first few minutes are where the trap is set: Impeaching Hegseth over orders he received from Trump, so it's about Trump's orders, and then the ball gets rolling from there. 

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Our military answers to civilian authority. And at the top of the chain of commands sits the President of the United States. 

In other words, Pete Hegseth answers to President Donald Trump.

Pete Hegseth's articles of impeachments are that he is following unlawful orders issued by President Trump himself. 

Senator Mark Kelly, the ringleader of the Seditious Six, says this explicitly. 

According to Kelly, six of the eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth concern his alleged compliance with illegal orders from President Trump.

Read that again.

Six of eight articles are premised on that President Trump himself issued illegal orders.

Ask yourself this question:

If Hegseth needs impeachment for following Trump's alleged unlawful orders... 

... 

What does that imply about President Trump himself? 

Exactly. 

The goal of removing Hegseth has always been to remove Trump from office. 

Hegseth is the opening move. 

His entire downstream chain of command will be next. 

This will be a single-handed turnover of the entire military structure, remade in the image of those who have been plotting against Trump all along. 

Then the ultimate target: President Trump himself. 

When I told you Hegseth was the only obstacle in a coup, I meant it.

War is coming. It was already here. That’s why we can’t pout or surrender following a horrible Tuesday night. 

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News Topics DEPARTMENT OF WAR | DONALD TRUMP | PETE HEGSETH | ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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