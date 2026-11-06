RIP, Salon: Left-Wing Rag Is Shutting Down

Salon is no more. The left-wing site is shutting down. It’s no secret why: its business model won’t allow it to survive. It’s a tough business that demands a ton of time and energy. Steve Kornacki, Joan Walsh, and other progressive writers have either started or edited at Salon. And yes, there were some shocking articles posted here, like a Hispanic Bernie Sanders-supported piece writing about what Trump really said when he meant that Mexico was sending its rapists here. Yet, you know the saying: a broken clock is right twice a day.

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Something absolutely perfect about the fact that Salon needed three attempts to post about their own demise https://t.co/8GAl9WmHAr — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 5, 2026

Another one bites the dust. @townhallcom forever. https://t.co/FOGA7NhvIP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 5, 2026

That being said, the site was also home to some horrifying posts:

oh no what will we do without salon https://t.co/DBS0aLw4cj — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) November 5, 2026

https://t.co/ix3WKSMiow — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 5, 2026

https://t.co/y4zorPlazB — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 5, 2026

You're telling me this model didn't work out? https://t.co/XEPEOJqNPY — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) November 5, 2026

Salon in the "early oughts" while you were employed with it. https://t.co/e47coJ7Ulm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2026

https://t.co/QqswxRgryE is gone Buzzfeed news is gone Salon is gone Gawker is gone thinkprogress is gone Jezebel shut down and revived shell of its former self Vice declared bankruptcy, shell of its former self https://t.co/RHY6EX3kqw laid off most of their staff and are a shell of their former self. The 2010s online media sites many of which were responsible for mainstreaming wokeness are disappearing. — True Discipline (@TruueDiscipline) November 6, 2026

So long, Salon.

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