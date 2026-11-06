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RIP, Salon: Left-Wing Rag Is Shutting Down

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 06, 2026 6:00 AM
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RIP, Salon: Left-Wing Rag Is Shutting Down
Screenshot via Salon.com Hompage

Salon is no more. The left-wing site is shutting down. It’s no secret why: its business model won’t allow it to survive. It’s a tough business that demands a ton of time and energy. Steve Kornacki, Joan Walsh, and other progressive writers have either started or edited at Salon. And yes, there were some shocking articles posted here, like a Hispanic Bernie Sanders-supported piece writing about what Trump really said when he meant that Mexico was sending its rapists here. Yet, you know the saying: a broken clock is right twice a day. 

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That being said, the site was also home to some horrifying posts:

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So long, Salon.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BERNIE SANDERS | DONALD TRUMP | FAKE NEWS | LIBERAL MEDIA
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