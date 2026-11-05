Dem Indiana AG's Campaign Staff Hurls a Not-So-Subtle Threat at Republican Jim Banks

The Democrat wave crashed into Indiana. The Republican supermajority in the state legislature was chipped away, the 5th congressional district flipped, and Beau Bayh won the Secretary of State race, a first for Democrats since 2012 (via Indy Star):

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Democrat Beau Bayh has won the Indiana secretary of state race, breaking Republicans' more than decade-long grip on statewide power. Republican Max Engling conceded the race around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, giving Democrats their first statewide victory since 2012 and marking a sea change in Indiana politics. "Today, Hoosiers voted for change," Bayh told a raucous group of supporters and fellow Democratic candidates down the ballot at the Hilton in downtown Indianapolis. "For too long, the people of our state have been taken for granted, too many decisions have been made behind closed doors by insiders. Too many families have played by the rules while the people in the halls of power played by indifference. "Tonight we said enough is enough."

And apparently, his staff wants to throw Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) in jail, as a not-so-subtle threat posted on social media. It’s part of the nauseating trend of House Democrats waiting to subpoena their political rivals under the cloak of accountability.

Two days after being elected to Secretary of State the campaign of @beaubayh is calling for me to be thrown into federal prison. Democrats like Bayh aren’t serious about making your life better, they’re focused on silencing their political opponents. — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) November 5, 2026

Banks isn’t the only target. A revenge tour is coming, so be angry about Tuesday night, but also regroup and get ready. The circus is coming, and the Left wants to use a guillotine.

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