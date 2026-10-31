Independent Writer Destroys the Israel Lobby Narrative in Less Than Four Minutes

We’re controlled by the Jews — that’s been the nasty side of this Iran war, where detractors on both sides have blamed the omnipresent but not powerful Israel Lobby for dragging us into a military action against Tehran. Independent writer Coleman Hughes, an expert at slapping down lazy liberal narratives, took on comic David Smith on this topic.

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For starters, he noted a 30-year history of American presidents saying ‘no’ to Israel, even when it’s in their national interest. For decades, we’ve long resisted recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. We’ve refused to move our embassy to Jerusalem. Yes, President Trump signed off on both, but Coleman added that, at least on the embassy move, the decision wasn't because of Jerusalem but because of Trump.

Israel Lobby Debate: @coldxman lists the times U.S. presidents said no to Israel and says Israel-lobby theorists never test their thesis against counterexamples. - @ComicDaveSmith https://t.co/MDmQrJUS97 — pod review (@tylerjanke) October 30, 2026

In 2002, Condoleezza Rice recounted a story in which Israel urged them not to use the term “Palestine” but instead to use the phrase “new Palestine.” This was part of Bush’s peace address, in which he essentially supported the creation of a Palestinian state. Rice and the US said no. So, if this lobby is so powerful, why did we dismiss them so easily over a word? And, as Coleman noted, a tweak that no American would’ve cared about or noticed. If this spooky lobby is so powerful, we would’ve kowtowed, no? Instead, we told Israel to pound sand.

It’s a clear, concise, and thorough takedown of this antisemitic narrative.

Coleman Hughes should be on everyone's radar as a voice of reason but I don't see him popping up on my algo as much as I should. I wonder why that is. — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) October 30, 2026

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