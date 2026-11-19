Dane County District Attorney Isamel R. Ozanne announced today that he will not be charging the officers involved in the shooting death of Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was shot by officers on July 22 when police responded to what Ozanne described as an "attempted burglary of an occupied home."

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In his lengthy decision, Ozanne wrote:

In Wisconsin, when a death is caused by an officer, Wis. Stat. 175.47 requires that at least two investigators from outside agencies or agencies not involved in the critical incident lead the investigation. This investigation was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and is in compliance with the statute. Additionally, police executives and supervisors have the exclusive responsibility of establishing appropriate training and protocols for use in response to crisis events, and of selecting from the tactical options available to police in responding to particular events. ... Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not, any person may use deadly force to respond to a genuine fear of deadly force to that person or any other person. This critical incident involved City of Madison police officers who were attempting the apprehension of an individual wanted for attempted burglary of an occupied home, who was actively evading police, and when contact was made, physically resisted, produced a weapon, and appeared to be unfazed by two less-than-lethal devices used by officers. I conclude it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody.

Attorney Ben Crump expressed dismay at the decision,

🚨#BREAKING: WATCH BEN CRUMP CRUMBLE: The district attorney has announced that NO CRIMINAL CHARGES will be filed against the Madison police officer who fatally shot Corey Ruiz.



Just like I said months ago, this was a CLEARLY JUSTIFIED SHOOTING.



Dane County District Attorney… https://t.co/t53WlNnXeL pic.twitter.com/AB6YDj4iiR — zach bitango (@ZachBitango) November 19, 2026

"I'm so very sorry because he told us that he wasn't going to bring criminal charges, and there was nothing," Crump said. "We're here to report that there is nothing on that video or the videos that he showed us to justify this execution of Corey Ruiz."

Gov. Tony Evers issued a statement as well, urging for "engagement to remain peaceful."

My statement on today's decision below. pic.twitter.com/f5dodad3OL — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 19, 2026

"I know there are many Wisconsinites who are angry and frustrated today to learn that the district attorney will not be seeking criminal charges in Corey Ruiz's death," Evers wrote. "I join Corey's family in strongly encouraging engagement to remain peaceful as work continues for change within our criminal justice system. Tonight, Kathy and I are thinking of Corey, his family, and friends, and all those who knew and loved him, and we will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers."

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The officers involved in his death have received rape and death threats, and at least one was forced to move his family for their safety. But Gov. Evers has no prayers or concern for them.

Ruiz had a lengthy rap sheet, appearing in the state's court system more than 40 times. In 2023, he was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer. He was most recently convicted in 2025 of retail theft and resisting police, according to the New York Post.

“You are one of the most corrupt district attorneys in this country,” former Madison interim police monitor Aerimique Glass says of Ismael Ozanne…Ozanne announced Thursday there would be no charges against Madison Police officer who fatally shot armed suspect Corey Ruiz — Tony Galli (@galli_scoop) November 19, 2026

GOP Senate Minority Leader @SenBradley on Corey Ruiz case: "Police officers have one of the toughest jobs there is, and they have every right to defend themselves. Today’s decision shows why we SHOULD let investigations play out instead of rushing to judgement on social media." — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) November 19, 2026

Failed gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong called the decision "disturbing."

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne's decision to not bring criminal charges to Officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson in the shooting of Corey Ruiz is disturbing.



Corey was a father, brother, uncle, friend and son. He and his family deserve equal rights under the law. Denying… — Francesca Hong (@FrancescaHongWI) November 19, 2026

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Once again: Dane County is blue. It is not a bastion of right-wing thinking. If the DA couldn't indict these cops, it was a justified shooting. But the Left wants to defund the police and hamstring them so they can't protect the community.

As of right now, there's no unrest in Madison. We'll see if that holds through the night and the weekend.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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