Katie Zacharia Is Proving Why She Couldn't Last As White House Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia didn’t last long as White House press secretary. She was in and out in less than a week, five days to be exact. Her first press conference wasn’t smooth, to say the least, but that’s survivable. Being untruthful about your resume is something else, and she clung to a waffled account of her law degree. She has one, but she’s not a practicing attorney because she hasn't passed the bar. Her pivot was that she did in China — that doesn’t cut it. This is a top job at the White House, one of the most difficult and visible in the world. As soon as she lost Trump’s backing, when he even said he hoped she would strongly consider leaving the post, it was the kiss of death.

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There was talk that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles ordered the code red, but that was later clarified: Wiles offered Zacharia support and wasn't involved in booking the job-ending interviews on Fox and Friends and with Sean Hannity. Both interviews focused on her resume and statements about being an attorney.

She got grilled and didn’t survive. Now we have these hits on Newsmax and Piers Morgan, which likely didn’t please anyone at the White House, notably her claim that she would likely still be in her position if she hadn’t taken the Hannity hit.

“I would hope so, and I likely think I would be, Rob, but I can’t know what would have happened otherwise, though it would be very likely," Zacharia said regarding if she skipped Hannity's interview.

She added she was "perplexed" by how hostile Hannity got during her media hit, as he wanted to hire her before she accepted the White House job. Oh, that's unlikely, since questions about her being an attorney and whether she lied or was untruthful would've dogged her the entire time. You cannot lie your way into these jobs. Period.

It’s clear Zacharia wasn’t the right fit. And maybe she shouldn’t rehash this cup-of-coffee tenure as press secretary. It’s not a good look for anyone, and the White House likely wants to move on, and this doesn’t help. It’s not a scandal.

"Has Donald Trump got some program plugged into you to make you say all of this?!" Piers Morgan presses Katie Zacharia on her genuine opinion of Trump, after she refuses to answer any questions about the President... 📺 https://t.co/UpUKwJAHhu @piersmorgan | @KatieZacharia https://t.co/HmQnToUEJa — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) October 28, 2026

Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty asked former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia whether she believes Sean Hannity set her up with the Fox interview. She didn’t say no. Zacharia admitted she was “perplexed” by Hannity’s hostility, especially considering that his own team had approached her earlier this year about working for him. ZACHARIA: “In January, late February, I was asked by Sean Hannity’s team, I got a phone call from them, asking me if I would consider being Sean’s California man on the street.” “Basically asking Californians what they thought of Gavin Newsom ahead of potentially a presidential run that Gavin Newsom might make.” “So Sean Hannity’s team, after being on with him a number of times and having a great rapport with Sean, thought that I would be a valuable asset to be continuing a relationship and in the press for him on his show.” — Overton (@overton_news) October 28, 2026

WHOA: Former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia says she believes it is “very likely” she’d still be serving in her role if not for her interview with Sean Hannity. Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty asked her point-blank whether she’d still be Press Secretary if she hadn’t appeared on Fox that night. FINNERTY: “If you don’t go on Fox that night…if you don’t do that…are you still Press Secretary tonight?” ZACHARIA: “I would hope so and I likely think I would be, Rob, but I can’t know what would have happened otherwise, though it would be very likely.” — Overton (@overton_news) October 28, 2026

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It’s an age-old tale: a good person, but not right for the job.

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