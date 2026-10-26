How Troy Jackson Managed to Flip Off a Bunch of Maine Women Who Support Him

I mean, talk about an unforced error. The story is a little old, from last week, but if there’s any sign that Troy Jackson is mailing it in up north, it’s this: he ditched a Women for Troy event. It follows his telling Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) to shut up during a debate. So, a bunch of Maine women decided to hold an event for the Democrat Senate candidate, and he gave them the finger (via RedState):

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Well, well, well . . . Ill-tempered Troy Jackson was a no-show at a "Women for Troy" event Insulting? Yes. Surprising? No. https://t.co/OMOiU84RyG — Bernadette Breslin (@bernbreslin_) October 22, 2026

Troy Jackson no-shows a "Women for Troy" event: https://t.co/nkbMGfbUen — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) October 21, 2026

Jackson dug a deeper hole on the matter two days later when he refused to apologize or express regret for the moment during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, something that was no doubt frustrating for Democrats who have tried to portray Jackson as someone who will stand up for women, not disrespect them. Apparently, to try to counter "negative ads" and the backlash that has been stirred up in recent weeks, a "Women for Troy" group - which includes former and current female state lawmakers - sprung into action. And on Wednesday [Oct 21], they held a press conference, complete with pre-printed signs in hand, to endorse Jackson while hoping to reassure female voters that he was on their side… […] And one of the women who was asked about Jackson's conspicuous absence got a bit chippy while flatly noting that Jackson was "on the campaign trail"

Jackson has sort of admitted that this isn’t the office he wants. He wanted to run for governor, but Maine Democrats said ‘nah’ in that primary last summer. Nevertheless, Jackson said he felt obligated to carry the progressive banner after Graham Platner’s departure, whose candidacy was derailed by his Nazi tattoo, allegations of domestic abuse, and rape.

They sure know how to pick them up there.

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