The Reactions to the Flying Tesla Roadster Have Been Gold

We have flying cars. I don’t care if they don’t operate like the DeLorean in Back to the Future — it’s pretty damn cool. And the reactions were gold, which we’ll get to in a second. The test occurred last week (via NY Post):

🔥 HOLY SMOKES! A CAR DID THAT! The Tesla Roadster is now FLYING off the ground performing flips with ease! Elon Musk has this crowd absolutely ELECTRIC right now ELON: "They can have a rocket car." 🤯 https://t.co/c99aDphYP3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a futuristic “flying” car Thursday that can launch itself into the air using rocket-inspired thrusters — and can hit 60 mph in under a second.

The tech billionaire showed off the next-generation all-electric vehicle, called the “Tesla Roadster,” at a SpaceX site in McGregor, Texas, on Thursday with an out-of-this-world demonstration.

“We need an audience to prove that it’s not AI or SI,” Musk, 55, told the crowd.

“So, you guys can tell people that you saw it with your eyes. Because what you see with your eyes, you will not believe,” he continued.

“You’re going to see what happens when you have a collaboration with the world’s best car company and the world’s best rocket company. This is the culmination of incredible work by Tesla and SpaceX engineers working closely together to make something that you haven’t seen in any movie.”