DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

The Reactions to the Flying Tesla Roadster Have Been Gold

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 19, 2026 6:00 AM
Advertisement
The Reactions to the Flying Tesla Roadster Have Been Gold
AP Photo/Martin Meissner


We have flying cars. I don’t care if they don’t operate like the DeLorean in Back to the Future — it’s pretty damn cool. And the reactions were gold, which we’ll get to in a second. The test occurred last week (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a futuristic “flying” car Thursday that can launch itself into the air using rocket-inspired thrusters — and can hit 60 mph in under a second.

The tech billionaire showed off the next-generation all-electric vehicle, called the “Tesla Roadster,” at a SpaceX site in McGregor, Texas, on Thursday with an out-of-this-world demonstration.

“We need an audience to prove that it’s not AI or SI,” Musk, 55, told the crowd.

“So, you guys can tell people that you saw it with your eyes. Because what you see with your eyes, you will not believe,” he continued.

“You’re going to see what happens when you have a collaboration with the world’s best car company and the world’s best rocket company. This is the culmination of incredible work by Tesla and SpaceX engineers working closely together to make something that you haven’t seen in any movie.”

Recommended
Woke 2 Is Here, and It’s Failing Hilariously Kurt Schlichter Why a CBS News Reporter Apologized Over This Now-Deleted Tweet About El-Sayed Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The reactions to how it could be used were undefeated:


Reddit remains a hellhole, a mecca where fun dies:

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ELON MUSK | SPACEX | TESLA | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Woke 2 Is Here, and It’s Failing Hilariously

Woke 2 Is Here, and It’s Failing Hilariously

Kurt Schlichter
Why a CBS News Reporter Apologized Over This Now-Deleted Tweet About El-Sayed

Why a CBS News Reporter Apologized Over This Now-Deleted Tweet About El-Sayed

Matt Vespa
Good News: Islam Lost

Good News: Islam Lost

Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos