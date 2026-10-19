The Reactions to the Flying Tesla Roadster Have Been Gold

We have flying cars. I don’t care if they don’t operate like the DeLorean in Back to the Future — it’s pretty damn cool. And the reactions were gold, which we’ll get to in a second. The test occurred last week (via NY Post):
Finally…flying cars @Tesla— Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) October 16, 2026
🚨 #BREAKING: Tesla Roadster's "rocket mode" will enable the car to fly past 230 mph.— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 16, 2026
BREAKING 🚨🚨 ELON MUSK JUST UNVEILED A FLYING CAR = TESLA ROADSTER https://t.co/Assfzy72EO— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 16, 2026
🔥 HOLY SMOKES! A CAR DID THAT! The Tesla Roadster is now FLYING off the ground performing flips with ease! Elon Musk has this crowd absolutely ELECTRIC right now ELON: "They can have a rocket car." 🤯 https://t.co/c99aDphYP3— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2026
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a futuristic “flying” car Thursday that can launch itself into the air using rocket-inspired thrusters — and can hit 60 mph in under a second.
The tech billionaire showed off the next-generation all-electric vehicle, called the “Tesla Roadster,” at a SpaceX site in McGregor, Texas, on Thursday with an out-of-this-world demonstration.
“We need an audience to prove that it’s not AI or SI,” Musk, 55, told the crowd.
“So, you guys can tell people that you saw it with your eyes. Because what you see with your eyes, you will not believe,” he continued.
“You’re going to see what happens when you have a collaboration with the world’s best car company and the world’s best rocket company. This is the culmination of incredible work by Tesla and SpaceX engineers working closely together to make something that you haven’t seen in any movie.”
The reactions to how it could be used were undefeated:
Tiger Woods driving a Genesis GV80 through Rancho Palos Verdes https://t.co/lLvdDWeAvT— Used Golf FACTS (@UsedGolfFacts) October 16, 2026
https://t.co/I6U2flkraJ— ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) October 16, 2026
When I hit a 15MPH school zone in 2028: https://t.co/HQvQVoQvXH— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) October 16, 2026
🚨BREAKING: Tesla Roadster Simulator just dropped! https://t.co/5b1daxkhof— Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) October 16, 2026
POV: Women hitting invisible curbs in the air with their Tesla Roadsters https://t.co/LROJmb3F5r— Investing Addict (@InvestingAddict) October 16, 2026
When someone carjacks your new Tesla. https://t.co/Em0Q6hVwWX— G (@stevensongs) October 16, 2026
*Slow driver in left lane* Me in the new Tesla Roadster https://t.co/5cAjsVJK8F— GingerBeardGage 🇺🇸🫡 (@GingerBeardGage) October 16, 2026
Me hopping over the anti-ICE, pro-Palestine protesters at 85 mph https://t.co/3chexUuqty— Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 16, 2026
Reddit remains a hellhole, a mecca where fun dies:
JUST IN: Reddit moderators remove a post showcasing Tesla's flying Roadster for violating the subreddit's ban on "political content" https://t.co/j9KW7Mu5Pg— Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 16, 2026
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