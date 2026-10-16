NBC Harasses Chick-Fil-A Over Marriage Stance

Did I step into a time machine here? NBC seemed irritated again that Chick-fil-A still maintains its view on traditional marriage. It’s a faith-based business; closed on Sundays. That’s the Cathy family way. This isn’t new. In 2012, the fast-food chain faced boycotts over its views on marriage. There were some protests and boycotts — it didn’t do anything. Sorry, once again, these folks don’t affect market share. With $24 billion in sales, it’s a giant, yet NBC really wanted to gin up the gay marriage stuff again (via Newsbusters):

WATCH: NBC’s ‘Today’ spent over 90 seconds of its six-minute-plus profile of third-generation Chick-fil-A Andrew Cathy harassing him over his family’s Christian roots supporting traditional marriage, which led to the bans, protesters, and threats to the company in 2012 https://t.co/3xRxoAlT8x

NBC’s Today scored the first network interview with third-generation Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy for Wednesday’s show and, while co-host Craig Melvin sang the company’s praises and showcased for viewers its humble beginnings, he spent just over 90 seconds harassing him over his family’s Christian roots that he described as being against “equal rights,” which led to far-left bans, protesters, and threats to the company in 2012.

The exchange came partway through the six-minute-plus block (which concluded with banter between Melvin and the other co-hosts about their favorite Chick-fil-A sauces). Melvin, a fellow Believer in Christ, led into this by holding up the family-owned company’s Christian values as the “guiding force for how they operate.”

Melvin asked specifically about the fact that they’re still closed on Sundays. Cathy said it was because his “grandfather, his brother, Ben, when they started...it was very common back in the 1940s that a lot of places were closed on Sunday, and so, they had to do that. They wanted to have a chance to take a break, go to church, and for others to take a rest.”

“It’s a company that was sort of built — built on God, if you will, and that still seems to be very much a part of the DNA of Chick-fil-A,” Melvin replied.

Cathy continued, saying faith in Him “is our anchor, in the sense of what our corporate purpose states, that we’re in business to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that’s entrusted to us, to have a positive influence on all that come into contact with Chick-fil-A.”