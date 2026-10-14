Why Scott Bessent Gave Bank of America the Belt This Week

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent isn’t playing around: financial institutions that fail to enforce clear violations will be penalized. He did so, slapping Bank of America with a $1.2 billion fine for failing to follow anti-money laundering provisions and sanctions laws. It’s a massive fine, the third-largest in history (via CNBC) [emphasis mine]:

🚨 BREAKING: In a massive move, Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just slapped $1.21 BILLION in penalties on BANK OF AMERICA, which facilitated suspicious transactions involving CHINA and other nations The bank racked up 475 apparent sanctions violations involving Iran, Russia, narcotics, and terrorism! BESSENT FAFO 🔥 Bank of America reportedly ADMITTED it willfully broke federal anti-money laundering law. Treasury says the bank failed to report more than $5 BILLION in suspicious transactions. More than $1 billion of that was tied to national security risks, including Chinese money-laundering networks and cartel-linked activity along the southwest border Treasury says the bank put its revenue ahead of compliance and ignored red flags tied to possible narcotics money BESSENT: "Today's actions send a clear message that even the biggest financial institutions are not above the law." They are not being let off the hook! BESSENT JUST LAID THE HAMMER

“Today’s actions send a clear message that even the biggest financial institutions are not above the law,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

As the second-largest bank in the country, Bank of America has more than 70 million clients and processes about $4.5 trillion in payments for individual customers every year.

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The Treasury Department said Bank of America “admits that it willfully violated” the Bank Secrecy Act and “failed to maintain” an anti-money laundering program that met minimum requirements under the law. The bank also admitted having failed to file mandatory Suspicious Activity Reports.

“Bank of America failed to timely report to FinCEN over $5 billion dollars in suspicious transactions, with over $1 billion of this activity implicating national security-related and other priority illicit finance risks, including suspicious transactions indicative of Chinese Money Laundering Networks, fraud, and potential trade-based money laundering with a substantial nexus to the southwest border,” the Treasury Department said in a statement.

FinCEN is the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, which combats money laundering, illicit financial activities and terrorist financing networks around the world.

“Financial crime compliance is serious, and we are responsible for getting it right,” Bank of America said in a statement to NBC News.

“We have invested billions of dollars in technology and dedicated thousands of employees to combat financial crime, and our team is far along with and committed to completing the work required to address the issues raised by our regulators.”

“We will continue to support federal and local law enforcement across thousands of investigations and report hundreds of thousands of suspicious activity reports each year.”

In addition to the FinCEN violations, the Treasury Department said Bank of America is also settling “its potential civil liability for 475 apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs” with the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees sprawling U.S. sanctions.

The company “processed millions of dollars in payments in apparent violation of sanctions programs targeting Russia, Belarus, Iran, Burma, Somalia, narcotics, and global terrorism,” the Treasury Department said.