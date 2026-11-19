One of seven people charged last month in a Minnesota Medicaid fraud scheme is now accused of witness tampering and obstruction of justice. Feisal Mohamed Elmi is accused of taking part in an $8.2 million operation to defraud Minnesota's autism therapy program through his company, Aspen Associates LLC. He faces 11 counts of healthcare fraud.

Advertisement

Authorities allege Elmi submitted false claims for services that were not provided, including billing for providers who were out of the country when the services were supposedly rendered, and that Elmi billed similar amounts regardless of the type of service or hours involved.

Prosecutors are trying to revoke Elmi's pretrial release.

#BREAKING: Man charged in $8.2M Minnesota autism fraud booked one-way flight to UK. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 18, 2026

According to Fox9, prosecutors reached out to witnesses for trial preparation meetings, and one former Aspen employee told them that Elmi instructed that employee not to speak with law enforcement. Elmi also told this employee that his attorney was representing former Aspen employees. Another former employee reported getting a voicemail from Elmi indicating that Aspen had an attorney representing both employees.

Both of those employees declined to meet with investigators.

Prosecutors also claim that Elmi booked a one-way ticket to the U.K. after reports that a social worker associated with his business was arrested; authorities say the flight was a "clear attempt to avoid any legal ramifications." The government also alleges that Elmi wired $500,000 to purchase property in Africa.

These people will say that they can scam so well because of how “smart” they are, and then try to escape to a country with extradition to the US😂 https://t.co/aMhnc3Ny36 — Veracity USA (@Veracity_yt) November 18, 2026

Given the attempt to purchase property in Africa, it's likely that Elmi's final stop was not the U.K., which does have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

The defense said Elmi has surrendered his passport.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.