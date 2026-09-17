GOP House Rep. Appears to Break With Trump Fully on Immigration in New Ad

This is one of those instances where, if the Republican is going to behave like this, it might as well be a Democrat in there. In other words, it’s a wash. And when you decide to break with the party on immigration, you’re truly out. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) has decided to break with the president on immigration in a new ad. It’s truly unbelievable that she doesn’t seem to get it, even after her failed pitch to push through a mini-amnesty last summer.

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This is a stunning ad from Maria Elvira Salazar, a south Florida House Republican.



“Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far. In July, 50% of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record. Be careful what your advisers are… pic.twitter.com/9AGWPWLuiM — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 17, 202

Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far. In July, 50% of the 50,000 people that were detained had no criminal record. Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. “The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today. You can be for immigration what Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism. I'm not talking about giving them amnesty. I'm talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land.

I don’t know about that, Ms. Salazar. The generic ballot among Hispanics for 2026 isn’t overwhelmingly Democratic. You also got caught trashing the Venezuelan oil deal before posting social media posts in support of it.

So, what’s the deal here, lady? The deportation agenda is a cornerstone of the GOP platform, of the Trump agenda. It’s going to continue.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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