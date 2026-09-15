DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Lindsay Clancy Juror Wanted to Use This Case As What?!

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 15, 2026 6:55 AM
Advertisement
Lindsay Clancy Juror Wanted to Use This Case As What?!
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Nothing has harmed women more than the Lindsay Clancy case. The woman strangled her children in January 2023 with exercise bands. The murder trial recently ended in a mistrial. One black juror, a man, held out for a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict. He’s a patriot. The rest of this body is a bunch of Fruit Loops, and the way they try to rationalize, trivialize, or even marginalize child killing is bonkers. Will there be a female president? I don’t know now — how can we trust someone with nuclear weapons if they think child murder is a negotiable event? 

Advertisement

We’ve seen it all: the female jurors—all white liberal women — saying the long holdout couldn’t get over the fact that Clancy killed her kids. Yes, that’s a good thing, you witches. Then there was the argument that this case could “change something to make it better for other women.” Oh, and Clancy is a good mother or something because she had a “life is beautiful” sign in her house. 

This “broader discussion” that women think this case could have on women’s health cannot happen with these morons. Also, men can get postpartum depression. Not shocking these women didn’t know that, given that their side can’t even define what a woman is anymore. 

Recommended
We Know How Trump's Assassin Was Able to Stock Up Before His Attack at Butler Rally Matt Vespa Dems Think North Carolina Is a Lock for Them. Roy Cooper Nuked That Narrative With These Remarks. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We Know How Trump's Assassin Was Able to Stock Up Before His Attack at Butler Rally

We Know How Trump's Assassin Was Able to Stock Up Before His Attack at Butler Rally

Matt Vespa
Dems Think North Carolina Is a Lock for Them. Roy Cooper Nuked That Narrative With These Remarks.

Dems Think North Carolina Is a Lock for Them. Roy Cooper Nuked That Narrative With These Remarks.

Matt Vespa
This Is How James Talarico Wants to Run the United States

This Is How James Talarico Wants to Run the United States

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos