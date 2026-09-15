Lindsay Clancy Juror Wanted to Use This Case As What?!

Nothing has harmed women more than the Lindsay Clancy case. The woman strangled her children in January 2023 with exercise bands. The murder trial recently ended in a mistrial. One black juror, a man, held out for a not guilty by reason of insanity verdict. He’s a patriot. The rest of this body is a bunch of Fruit Loops, and the way they try to rationalize, trivialize, or even marginalize child killing is bonkers. Will there be a female president? I don’t know now — how can we trust someone with nuclear weapons if they think child murder is a negotiable event?

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We’ve seen it all: the female jurors—all white liberal women — saying the long holdout couldn’t get over the fact that Clancy killed her kids. Yes, that’s a good thing, you witches. Then there was the argument that this case could “change something to make it better for other women.” Oh, and Clancy is a good mother or something because she had a “life is beautiful” sign in her house.

Juror Paula Devlin calls Lindsay Clancy an "amazing mother" and says the mostly female jury knew they had a chance to "change something" for women.



"How can you have bias if only women can go through postpartum depression?"



"... that's just a fact."pic.twitter.com/T3sP7ryxk8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 14, 2026

This “broader discussion” that women think this case could have on women’s health cannot happen with these morons. Also, men can get postpartum depression. Not shocking these women didn’t know that, given that their side can’t even define what a woman is anymore.

🚨#BREAKING: Lindsay Clancy juror reveals the panel saw the case as a chance to start a “broader conversation” about women’s mental health. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 14, 2026

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