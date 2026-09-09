It Looks Like the 'Attack' on an Ohio Dem Candidate Was Grossly Exaggerated

Scott had this story over the weekend: Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was reportedly attacked at a campaign event. A suspect was apprehended, with this individual allegedly armed:

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Someone has been arrested after allegedly attacking a Democrat candidate for Ohio governor while she was at the Canfield Fair on Sunday. Mahoning County Democrat Party chairman Chris Anderson posted on Facebook that an armed individual was arrested after knocking volunteers to the ground. “Moments ago during a visit from Dr. Amy Acton, an individual was arrested at the MCDP tent who was discovered to have weapons, after knocking volunteers to the ground.

🚨 BREAKING: The Mahoning County prosecutor says video evidence DOES NOT support Democrat Amy Acton’s narrative that a man attacked her



Amy Smollett LIED! SHE should be the one charged for filing a false report.



The man “never gets NEAR her,” per the prosecutor.… https://t.co/P479LGUAO9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 9, 2026

As we learn more, some details are peculiar: there are no photos or video of the alleged attack. Second, the suspect was not armed. And this attack, framed initially as a possible assassination attempt, was anything but — he apparently didn’t even get close to Acton. He was recording her inside the tent, called her name, and was approaching Acton, but her security detail detained him. This person didn't "lunge" at Acton.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Ohio prosecutor just confirmed that the man who "attacked" governor candidate Amy Acton (D) NEVER GOT NEAR HER



"He walks into the tent RECORDING, and calling out her name. Her security comes forward, and his phone is dropped — that's all we have." 🤯



SHE LIED… pic.twitter.com/a621M1e3Rx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 9, 2026

NEW MEDIA HOAX JUST DROPPED



“Armed man lunged at Amy Acton!”



Reality: Prosecutor says video shows he never went near her, didn’t lunge or charge at her, and never brandished a weapon.



Amy Acton Smollet.



Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/g6CnWp1CRR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 9, 2026

Release the video, guys.

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