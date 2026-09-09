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It Looks Like the 'Attack' on an Ohio Dem Candidate Was Grossly Exaggerated

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 09, 2026 3:00 PM
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It Looks Like the 'Attack' on an Ohio Dem Candidate Was Grossly Exaggerated
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Scott had this story over the weekend: Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton was reportedly attacked at a campaign event. A suspect was apprehended, with this individual allegedly armed:

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Someone has been arrested after allegedly attacking a Democrat candidate for Ohio governor while she was at the Canfield Fair on Sunday. 

Mahoning County Democrat Party chairman Chris Anderson posted on Facebook that an armed individual was arrested after knocking volunteers to the ground. 

“Moments ago during a visit from Dr. Amy Acton, an individual was arrested at the MCDP tent who was discovered to have weapons, after knocking volunteers to the ground.

As we learn more, some details are peculiar: there are no photos or video of the alleged attack. Second, the suspect was not armed. And this attack, framed initially as a possible assassination attempt, was anything but — he apparently didn’t even get close to Acton. He was recording her inside the tent, called her name, and was approaching Acton, but her security detail detained him. This person didn't "lunge" at Acton.

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Release the video, guys. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | OHIO
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