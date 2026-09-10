25 Years After 9/11, These 14 Democrats Voted Against Health Care for Survivors

Not only have Democrats, by and large, become a party that increasingly excuses terrorism, but for all the entitlements they expect taxpayers to cover, they somehow won’t provide funding for the Americans who deserve it most.

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In February, 14 Democratic representatives in vulnerable seats, including two from New York, voted against a bill that would help fund the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides healthcare to first responders and survivors of the 9/11 terror attacks. In a year when Americans mourn the 25th anniversary of those attacks, you’d think Democrats would put their politics aside. Instead, they rejected the measure, as part of a broader government funding package, over disputes about immigration enforcement, even as the program faces rising demand from a growing roster of sick and aging responders.

25 years after the horrors of 9/11, top Democrats cozied up to extremists who spew vile garbage like “America deserved 9/11,” “Some people did something” & “Death to America.”



It's dangerous, un-American — and increasingly mainstream in the Democrat Party.



Roll the tape 🎥⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YKJKIKahEG — NRCC (@NRCC) September 10, 2026

Those Democrats included New York Representatives Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen, as well as 12 others: Kathy Castor (FL-14), Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34), Adam Gray (CA-13), Steven Horsford (NV-04), Greg Landsman (OH-01), Susie Lee (NV-03), Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08), Jared Moskowitz (FL-25), Frank Mrvan (IN-01), Darren Soto (FL-09), Dina Titus (NV-01), and Gabe Vasquez (NM-02).

“How quickly Democrats forget. 25 years after the September 11th attacks, vulnerable Democrats are doing the bidding of those who believe America ‘deserved 9/11’ and are leaving behind the survivors and heroes of that day," NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said. "The American people will not forget this betrayal.”

This comes amid even more blatant disrespect for the Americans who survived, and died, as a result of the 9/11 terror attacks. It’s one thing to vote against healthcare for first responders; it’s another to openly campaign alongside figures like Hasan Piker, who has frequently provided intellectual cover for terrorists and once declared that “America deserved 9/11.” Yet that’s exactly what some Democrats have done, treating Piker’s remarks as a minor controversy rather than a moral failure.

The pattern is clear: while Republicans invoke 9/11 to honor victims and first responders, treating the occasion as a way to rally patriotism, too many Democrats treat the anniversary as nothing more than an inconvenience.

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