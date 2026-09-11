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This Vintage Trump Moment to Close Out the GOP Midterm Convention Will Have Libs Melting Down

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 11, 2026 6:50 AM
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This Vintage Trump Moment to Close Out the GOP Midterm Convention Will Have Libs Melting Down
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Left is going to flip out over what President Trump did last night to close out the GOP’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas. It wasn’t the hour-and-a-half-plus-minute speech Wednesday night, but the president did deliver remarks to attendees that lasted almost half an hour. It was a retread of what he’s been saying for years, which is no less entertaining, but he decided to channel this vintage schtick: he made attendees take an oath, a pledge, to vote.

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He also said that if you didn’t vote, you go to hell.

No doubt the Nazi comparisons are coming, but I’d hope that ten years in, the media would understand this man and his jokes. For the most part, no — that’s not the case. 

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The full speech is here:

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | GOP | RNC | TEXAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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