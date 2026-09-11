This Vintage Trump Moment to Close Out the GOP Midterm Convention Will Have Libs Melting Down

The Left is going to flip out over what President Trump did last night to close out the GOP’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas. It wasn’t the hour-and-a-half-plus-minute speech Wednesday night, but the president did deliver remarks to attendees that lasted almost half an hour. It was a retread of what he’s been saying for years, which is no less entertaining, but he decided to channel this vintage schtick: he made attendees take an oath, a pledge, to vote.

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President Trump makes everyone pledge to vote 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6VNGicQbAF — Republicans (@Republicans) September 11, 2026

“You know what happens if you don’t vote? You go to hell.”



President Trump jokes with the crowd at the Republican midterm convention after asking attendees to pledge to vote Republican in November.



Trump leads the crowd through the pledge: “If you vote, you’re voting… pic.twitter.com/z9AZXE9EiY — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2026

President @realDonaldTrump: "We will DEFEAT the Communists...we will REJECT these radical Left lunatics" pic.twitter.com/YuXbUf7t7f — Republicans (@Republicans) September 11, 2026

He also said that if you didn’t vote, you go to hell.

No doubt the Nazi comparisons are coming, but I’d hope that ten years in, the media would understand this man and his jokes. For the most part, no — that’s not the case.

Balloons drop, signaling the end of the first-ever GOP midterm convention 🎈 pic.twitter.com/H5OorrgQlx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2026

The full speech is here:

🚨 WATCH: Donald Trump Jr's full speech at the 2026 Republican Convention



"The choice is clear: one side wants free citizens...the other side, they want Americans poorer, less free, more dependent on government. That is not progress, that is managed declined." pic.twitter.com/ynm98zPJ04 — Republicans (@Republicans) September 11, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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