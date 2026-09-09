Watchdog Says ‘Decoy Dan’ Sullivan Colluded With Lib Groups to Create Mayhem in Alaska Senate Race

It’s wild how fast things can change. For months, all eyes were on Maine, with narratives about how a Democrat Senate in 2027 runs through that state. Then, the Democrat, Graham Platner, was exposed as a trainwreck with Nazi tattoos and rape allegations, which led to him dropping out of the race. Collins is in good shape up there, so then things in Alaska turned wonky with this Dan Sullivan business.

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To recap, there’s incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, who’s running against former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, but also Dan Sullivan. There’s a top-four primary with ranked-choice voting — it’s a circus how this state elects its people. It only costs $100 to get your name on the statewide ballot. So, during the primary, no doubt, ‘decoy’ Dan Sullivan was able to climb into the top four vote-getters and advance.

Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan recently endorsed Sen. Sullivan and not the fake Sullivan. Yeah, see how that reads: Dan Sulluvan endorses Sullivan against Sullivan. Talk about maximum confusion, which is the Democrats’ plan. The fake Dan Sullivan is also a liberal, no shock, and had a longtime Democrat operative help file his paperwork. Hello? Anyone home (via NY Post):

Retired teacher Dan J. Sullivan, also known as “Decoy Dan,” has been accused by a watchdog of secretly and illegally colluding with a liberal group to take down his namesake Alaska senator. The connection comes from veteran Democratic strategist Amber Lee, who worked with his campaign while sitting on the board of the left-leaning 907 Initiative, a government transparency watchdog that has spent some $1.5 million on ads attacking incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (R-Alaska), disclosures show. “It is absolutely a violation of federal election law for someone to wear two hats,” Caitlin Sutherland, the executive director of watchdog group Americans for Public Trust, which filed the complaint Tuesday, told The Post. “You can’t both work for the campaign and work for the outside group that’s running millions of dollars in advertisements that’s benefiting the campaign that you’re working for.” About $575,000 of 907 Initiative’s spending against Sen. Sullivan took place during the final 90 days of the primary race, APT alleged in a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission Tuesday. “Decoy Dan” jumped into the race on May 29. Just one day before “Decoy Dan” officially filed, the 907 Initiative slammed Sen. Sullivan and launched an ad titled “Stop Raising Costs.” His campaign owed Amber Lee Strategies $4,380.41, the complaint noted. “Amber Lee Strategies’ work for the Daniel J. Sullivan campaign — and her concurrent leadership position as a board member of 907 Initiative whilst it spent significant sums of money on ads targeting her client’s primary opponent — is the third and final prong to establish coordination,” APT wrote in its complaint.

This candidacy reeks, folks. You all know this; you’ve known for months. A man who’s never voted Republican, who shares the same name as the sitting senator, registers as a Republican before soliciting the help of a Democrat operative to file for the Senate out of some need for civic duty. Spare me. Fake Dan’s done zero serious campaigning, too.

We all know what this is, guys.

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