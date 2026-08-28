NYT Piece on the Fake Dan Sullivan Is Why the Media's Trust Is in the Toilet

Given how Alaska votes, you knew this guy was going to make it to the next round. There’s another Dan Sullivan. No, there are numerous Dan Sullivans in a Senate race that’s fraught with heartburn over the top-four/ranked-choice voting format. It only costs $100 to get on the statewide ballot, so mayhem is always on the horizon in these elections. Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is facing off against former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, and also Dan Sullivan. Did Joseph Patrick Kennedy come back from the dead to pull off this stunt?

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NEWS — Former Anchorage Mayor Dan A. Sullivan has endorsed Alaska Sen. Dan S. Sullivan for re-election this fall over teacher Dan J. Sullivan and former Rep. Mary Peltola, according to a post on his Facebook page. — VoteHub (@VoteHub) August 23, 2026

Also, Alaska seems to be the only state where Dan Sullivans grow on trees. Case in point, Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan endorsed Sen. Dan Sullivan against his opponent, Dan Sullivan. Democrats knew what they were doing, and shame on The New York Times, which profiled this race and said it found zero evidence of an ulterior plot involving the fake Dan Sullivan, other than that he voted for Peltola when she ran for Congress, voted Democratic in the last three presidential elections, isn’t a Trump fan, attended a No Kings rally, and that a Democrat operative assisted him in filing to run for the U.S. Senate (via NYT):

New York Times really sent a whole team to Alaska to whitewash obvious, premeditated, planned, intentional fraud organized by the National Democrat Party against the voters of Alaska.



Of which there are mountains of evidence.



And they wonder why trust in media is so low… https://t.co/O1Uffys6Cb — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) August 19, 2026

This is an actual headline… pic.twitter.com/ULXlV504sn — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) August 23, 2026

Alaska's other Dan Sullivan just punched his ticket to the November general election — and Republicans are sounding the alarm.



The logger-turned-candidate, who shares a name with incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, grabbed 2.5% of the primary vote running as an independent… pic.twitter.com/7yIM1tMxfh — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) August 26, 2026

Talking to Mr. Sullivan and reporting in Petersburg, I did not find case-closing evidence of either a Democratic plot or a fully independent campaign without ulterior motives. But I did learn a few things about his politics: He told me he has never voted for President Trump. He voted for the Democratic nominee in the last three presidential elections. He said he voted for Ms. Peltola in her bids for the House in 2022 and 2024. He did not vote for Senator Sullivan in his previous two Senate campaigns. He is politically active, attending local events protesting the Trump administration, including at least one “No Kings” protest. Nonetheless, Mr. Sullivan, who at 69 is eight years older than the incumbent Mr. Sullivan, maintained that he was running in good faith and of his own volition, as a moderate Republican and not a secret Democrat. He said he’d voted for some Alaska Republicans, like Senator Lisa Murkowski. […] Republicans have been trying to derail Mr. Sullivan’s campaign from the start. They said his campaign website bore similarities to the senator’s. They noted that he filed as “Dan S. Sullivan,” using the senator’s middle initial instead of his own (J). He registered as a Republican on the same day he filed to be a candidate. And a longtime Democratic consultant, Amber Lee, helped him file to run, according to metadata from a filing document.

Oh, well, if fake Dan Sullivan says so… what is it with the media today? By these standards, OJ Simpson didn’t kill anyone, and Harvey Weinstein didn’t sexually assault numerous women.

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Alaska Democrats can't run an honest campaign, so they found a decoy with the same name as incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan to trick voters.



"Decoy Dan" literally admitted he's votes Democrat and has a fridge magnet of communist Che Guevara. pic.twitter.com/okGePsdXoO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2026

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