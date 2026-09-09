Marco Rubio Just Gave the UN a Reality Check on Cuba's Humanitarian Crisis

Secretary of State Marco Rubio blasted a reporter’s question earlier this week after being asked whether the Trump administration is concerned about Cuba’s shortages of oil and electricity, crises the United Nations has repeatedly blamed on the U.S. blockade rather than on Cuba’s corrupt, tyrannical, communist government.

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Rubio made sure the UN knew exactly who the Trump administration holds responsible for that suffering.

🚨 WOW! Sec. Marco Rubio just MIC DROPPED the globalist United Nations accusing Trump of causing a "humanitarian crisis" in Cuba due to no oil



"If Cuba is a humanitarian disaster? It's because their REGIME is a disaster! Because the economic model they follow doesn't WORK."… pic.twitter.com/egmtpljjSE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 8, 2026

"The UN has warned about potential for a humanitarian crisis in Cuba because of the lack of oil and electricity," a reporter said. "Is it a concern in terms of the impact on the Cuban people?"

"Of course, but the problem is the reason why Venezuela has—I mean, Cuba has a lack of oil. It's because Venezuela doesn't give them free oil anymore," the Secretary of State replied. "Understand, they were getting free oil from Venezuela. They were stealing oil from Venezuela, and they were getting it for free. Some of it, they would use about 30 percent of it for their own needs, and then they would resell the rest of it for cash, and that stopped. So that's number one. That's the number one reason why Cuba's having an energy crisis is because Venezuela no longer gives away their oil for free, which is, you know, what was happening."

"The second reason is they were having blackouts before that, even with the Venezuelan oil. Cuba had multiple blackouts over the last three or four years because they didn't invest a penny into their own energy infrastructure," Rubio added. "Their economic model doesn't work. Cuba's a humanitarian catastrophe and we've offered them $100 million of humanitarian aid, others have as well. No one's impeding that from coming in. If Cuba is a humanitarian disaster, it is because their government, their regime, is a disaster because the economic model they follow doesn't work."

"In fact, it's nonsensical because they don't allow private sector to flourish, because they don't allow individual Cubans to choose their own path in life," he said. "So I think it's important to remind everybody: this did not start last week. Cuba has been a humanitarian catastrophe now for three or four years, and maybe even longer, because they didn't invest in their own infrastructure. They stole all the money to build hotels and line their own pockets, and because they're no longer stealing oil from Venezuela for free."

This comes as progressives across the country have taken to blaming the United States for the self-inflicted crises of socialist countries, as a way to justify trying to implement the same failed system at home. As usual, progressives are quite good at starting the story in the middle, rather than reasoning in chronological order.

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The Trump administration has continued to follow through on its self-proclaimed Monroe Doctrine, ensuring that countries in our hemisphere answer to American demands rather than those of our foreign adversaries. Venezuela was one of the first casualties, as its tyrannical leader was deposed earlier this year thanks to an American military operation. Cuba is next on the list.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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