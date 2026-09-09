Days Ahead of the 9/11 Anniversary, the Father of a Flight 93 Hero Had This to Say About the DSA

Todd Beamer was one of the heroes of Flight 93, where passengers and crew fought back against the Islamist hijackers who were going to crash the plane into the Capitol. Thanks to the bravery of Beamer and others, including fellow passengers Thomas Burnett and Jeremy Glick and flight attendants CeeCee Lyles and Sandy Bradshaw, the hijackers failed to do more damage to Washington, D.C.

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Now David Beamer, Todd's father, is talking about how the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are more aligned with the terrorists who killed his son and almost 3,000 others than they are with Americans.

This was a STUNNING admission.



David Beamer, the father of one of the heroes of Flight 93, just said the DSA is more aligned with terrorists than Americans.



BEAMER: "Our enemies haven't gone away. Unfortunately, some enemies are now coming from within."



"Their next attack,… pic.twitter.com/cyBnU70xXO — Overton (@overton_news) September 8, 2026

"It's a surprise. Our enemies haven't gone away. Unfortunately, some enemies are now coming from within. And their next attack, they have been planning against our way of life, our government, all of our institutions. The same things that the terrorists were attacking on 9/11," Beamer said.

"These enemies from within are citizens; they identify themselves as democratic socialists," he continued, "their platform is one that aims to destroy all the values and the foundations of this country that we've enjoyed for hundreds of years. Thousands ... of Americans have sacrificed to keep it going. These democratic socialists are really more closely aligned with domestic terrorists than our way of life."

He's absolutely correct.

He is correct. Look at the Afghanistan withdrawal that benefited terrorists and allowed unvetted terrorists in our country. Thank Joe Biden @TheDemocrats https://t.co/LLrEkvLlN1 — Maria (@MrPrincePringo) September 9, 2026

Some of those Afghans went on to commit acts of terror here, including Rahmanullah Lakawani, who shot two members of the West Virginia National Guard last November. Spec. Sarah Beckstrom died, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe was seriously injured; Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi who pleaded guilty to planning an ISIS-inspired attack on Election Day in 2024; Mohammed Dawood Alokozay who threatened a bombing/suicide attack in Texas; and Jaan Shah Safi who provided weapons to a militia commander in Afghanistan and supported ISIS-K.

The truth. The Socialist Democrats are subversive. New Yorkers and so many in our nation forgot the horror of 9/11. https://t.co/3gPxEBsm3X — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) September 9, 2026

They may have forgotten but we have not. We will continue remembering 9/11 and fighting against the terrorists — foreign and domestic — who still wish to bring about the destruction of America 25 years later.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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