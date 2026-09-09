Al Sharpton Just Scolded 9/11 Families for 'Anti-Muslim Bigotry'

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. For survivors and the families of victims, they are very unhappy about New York Mayor Mamdani showing up at the memorial service, especially after he had the audacity to give the pen he used to sign a 9/11 proclamation to the Muslim lawyer who defended Al-Qaeda terrorists. That wasn't a gaffe; it was an intentional message and insult to all Americans who remember 9/11.

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And, as always, the media are putting in a lot of overtime worrying about the "backlash" against Muslims, including Mamdani. Al Sharpton took to X to say that anyone who objects to Mamdani's presence at the services on Friday is "motivated by anti-Muslim bigotry."

That's a heck of a message coming from Sharpton, who not only fomented violent antisemitic protests in New York, but who doesn't seem to care about the families of the 3,000 Americans who died that day or the millions more who had their lives forever changed.

There are more than one million Muslim New Yorkers. They are just as much a part of the fabric of this city as anyone else.



Anyone demanding that the Mayor not attend a day of solemn remembrance because of his faith is motivated by anti-Muslim bigotry.



September 11th is a day… — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 8, 2026

"September 11th is a day of remembrance and unity. It’s time we act accordingly," Sharpton wrote.

It ain’t because he’s Muslim it’s because of who he is and what he says & actually does. — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 8, 2026

And because he pals around with terrorists and calls to "globalize the intifada." 9/11 is what "globalize the intifada" looks like.

My mother was one of the nearly 3,000 killed and he does not belong there! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) September 9, 2026

He does not, and it's an insult for him to be there.

Over 100,000 people signed a petition that they do not want him there. This is a private ceremony, and the families do not want him there.



He handed a 9/11 pen to an al-Qaeda attorney and Mamdani is not welcome. pic.twitter.com/gKUuwOluja — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 8, 2026

He is not welcome and showing up anyway is an additional insult to these families and the victims.

We were attacked by Islamists, and Mamdani embraces them.



The families are right to tell him not to show up.



You don’t have to show up either. https://t.co/l3FPWVOaSs — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) September 8, 2026

The Left never misses an opportunity to hurt Americans.

They are motivated by the fact he has been dismissive of the victims. He constantly redirects the attention away to other things https://t.co/9OWkPGCZ3R — Nerdygirlcreates -MANGA/COMIC BOOK REVIEWS 📿✝️ (@kerry_comcgrl77) September 8, 2026

Mamdani is friends with Hasan Piker, who said we deserved 9/11. Mamdani has never condemned those statements and he's gone out of his way to minimize or equivocate the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He doesn't belong there, and he shouldn't show up.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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