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Al Sharpton Just Scolded 9/11 Families for 'Anti-Muslim Bigotry'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 09, 2026 2:00 PM
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Al Sharpton Just Scolded 9/11 Families for 'Anti-Muslim Bigotry'
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. For survivors and the families of victims, they are very unhappy about New York Mayor Mamdani showing up at the memorial service, especially after he had the audacity to give the pen he used to sign a 9/11 proclamation to the Muslim lawyer who defended Al-Qaeda terrorists. That wasn't a gaffe; it was an intentional message and insult to all Americans who remember 9/11.

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And, as always, the media are putting in a lot of overtime worrying about the "backlash" against Muslims, including Mamdani. Al Sharpton took to X to say that anyone who objects to Mamdani's presence at the services on Friday is "motivated by anti-Muslim bigotry."

That's a heck of a message coming from Sharpton, who not only fomented violent antisemitic protests in New York, but who doesn't seem to care about the families of the 3,000 Americans who died that day or the millions more who had their lives forever changed.

"September 11th is a day of remembrance and unity. It’s time we act accordingly," Sharpton wrote.

And because he pals around with terrorists and calls to "globalize the intifada." 9/11 is what "globalize the intifada" looks like.

He does not, and it's an insult for him to be there.

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He is not welcome and showing up anyway is an additional insult to these families and the victims.

The Left never misses an opportunity to hurt Americans.

Mamdani is friends with Hasan Piker, who said we deserved 9/11. Mamdani has never condemned those statements and he's gone out of his way to minimize or equivocate the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He doesn't belong there, and he shouldn't show up.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

Join Townhall VIP to help us educate the younger generations about these courageous heroes and fight the scourge of Islam. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 9/11 | ISLAM | NEW YORK | TERRORISM | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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