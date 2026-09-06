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Ohio Dem. Gov. Candidate Amy Acton Attacked at Fair

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Sep 06, 2026 5:51 PM
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Ohio Dem. Gov. Candidate Amy Acton Attacked at Fair
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Someone has been arrested after allegedly attacking a Democrat candidate for Ohio governor while she was at the Canfield Fair on Sunday. 

Mahoning County Democrat Party chairman Chris Anderson posted on Facebook that an armed individual was arrested after knocking volunteers to the ground. 

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“Moments ago during a visit from Dr. Amy Acton, an individual was arrested at the MCDP tent who was discovered to have weapons, after knocking volunteers to the ground.

Let me be clear - The Mahoning County Democratic Party abbhors [sic] political violence in all forms. What happened at our tent today during today's visit from Dr. Acton is reprehensible and should be condemned by leaders on all sides of the aisle.

MCDP is grateful for the quick response by our local law enforcement officials as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol providing Dr. Acton security.

Because this is now an ongoing investigation we will refer all questions to law enforcement.”

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN VIOLENCE | OHIO
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