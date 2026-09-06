Ohio Dem. Gov. Candidate Amy Acton Attacked at Fair

Someone has been arrested after allegedly attacking a Democrat candidate for Ohio governor while she was at the Canfield Fair on Sunday.

Mahoning County Democrat Party chairman Chris Anderson posted on Facebook that an armed individual was arrested after knocking volunteers to the ground.

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“Moments ago during a visit from Dr. Amy Acton, an individual was arrested at the MCDP tent who was discovered to have weapons, after knocking volunteers to the ground.

Let me be clear - The Mahoning County Democratic Party abbhors [sic] political violence in all forms. What happened at our tent today during today's visit from Dr. Acton is reprehensible and should be condemned by leaders on all sides of the aisle.

MCDP is grateful for the quick response by our local law enforcement officials as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol providing Dr. Acton security.

Because this is now an ongoing investigation we will refer all questions to law enforcement.”

#OhioGovernor



Photo of suspect who attacked Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair emerges https://t.co/aYWSnzyDPa pic.twitter.com/HI7g2lzonj — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 6, 2026

#OhioGovernor



WLWT: Amy Acton attacked at campaign event near Youngstown; multiple people reportedly injured



According to a statement put out by Acton's campaign, an armed individual lunged at Acton while she was at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County, resulting in the… https://t.co/4vXMLZwfUm pic.twitter.com/CT48wT56dS — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 6, 2026

An armed individual attacked Democratic nominee for Ohio Governor Amy Acton and injured multiple people. pic.twitter.com/A87wDv6pTw — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) September 6, 2026

Amy Acton was reportedly attacked at a campaign event near Youngstown on Sunday. https://t.co/GNVO8TapHy — WLWT (@WLWT) September 6, 2026

NEWS — An armed individual lunged at Ohio Democratic gubernatorial nominee Amy Acton at the Canfield Fair near Youngstown, according to her campaign.



The campaign says multiple people were injured. The suspect is in custody. — VoteHub (@VoteHub) September 6, 2026

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