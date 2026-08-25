DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

We've Identified the Woman Smiling at Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial. It's Hardly a Surprise

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 25, 2026 3:30 PM
Advertisement
We've Identified the Woman Smiling at Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial. It's Hardly a Surprise
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, Pool

Well, this was a disturbing camera pan from a courtroom: some woman was seen smiling with glee during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. Lindsay Clancy has been accused of murdering her three children in January 2023. Actually, no, that’s not right — she did murder her kids. Her own defense attorney says so but argues she’s not culpable due to postpartum psychosis and overmedication. 

Advertisement

She’s a child killer who has amassed a horde of groupies, all white liberal women, who are justifying a return of the Salem Witch Trials with these antics. The Sauv Blanc brigade is convinced because Patrick Clancy, the husband, did it, or that they’re drunk on the ‘women do it all’ nonsense. Basically, the too-online lefty female horde is coming out hardcore, and it’s nasty to watch. 

So, who is this woman? Well, to the shock of no one, it’s a Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue writer, Brittany Romano, who was there to pen an essay for Vanity Fair. According to TMZ, they've canceled the assignment and stripped Romano of her credentials for the magazine (via Fox News):

Recommended
Here's the Account That's Causing Abdul El-Sayed a Lot of Grief in Michigan Matt Vespa 'Queen of Country' Dolly Parton Dies at 80 Amy Curtis
Advertisement

A spectator's courtroom conduct in the Lindsay Clancy trial proceedings has gone viral after video appears to show the woman grin and wink at the camera providing the livestream.

Toward the end of the proceedings, a camera pans over to the spectators and as they are ordered to stand up, a woman in a green dress appears to smile then wink at the camera as it pans away.

The woman appears to be Brittany Romano, who, according to her professional website, is a New York City-based journalist who contributes to magazines "Elle," "Cosmopolitan" and "Teen Vogue" to name a few.

[…]

As for Romano, she recently posed for a "selfie" with Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington last week and posted it on X.

Advertisement

And would you be shocked that she also attended numerous Luigi Mangione hearings? 

End women’s suffrage until we can figure out what is going on? Also, call child services on these women:

Just insane. 

Advertisement

Last Note: Well said, Alex Thompson.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | FOX NEWS | JUDGES | MENTAL HEALTH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Here's the Account That's Causing Abdul El-Sayed a Lot of Grief in Michigan

Here's the Account That's Causing Abdul El-Sayed a Lot of Grief in Michigan

Matt Vespa
'Queen of Country' Dolly Parton Dies at 80

'Queen of Country' Dolly Parton Dies at 80

Amy Curtis
Abdul El-Sayed's Interview With Jesse Watters Was a Trainwreck for His Campaign

Abdul El-Sayed's Interview With Jesse Watters Was a Trainwreck for His Campaign

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos