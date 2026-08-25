We've Identified the Woman Smiling at Lindsay Clancy's Murder Trial. It's Hardly a Surprise

Well, this was a disturbing camera pan from a courtroom: some woman was seen smiling with glee during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. Lindsay Clancy has been accused of murdering her three children in January 2023. Actually, no, that’s not right — she did murder her kids. Her own defense attorney says so but argues she’s not culpable due to postpartum psychosis and overmedication.

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She’s a child killer who has amassed a horde of groupies, all white liberal women, who are justifying a return of the Salem Witch Trials with these antics. The Sauv Blanc brigade is convinced because Patrick Clancy, the husband, did it, or that they’re drunk on the ‘women do it all’ nonsense. Basically, the too-online lefty female horde is coming out hardcore, and it’s nasty to watch.

So, who is this woman? Well, to the shock of no one, it’s a Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue writer, Brittany Romano, who was there to pen an essay for Vanity Fair. According to TMZ, they've canceled the assignment and stripped Romano of her credentials for the magazine (via Fox News):

A Teen Vogue contributor is facing backlash after she appeared to grin and wink at the livestream camera during Lindsay Clancy's trial proceedings.



Brittany Romano, a NYC-based journalist who also writes for Elle and Cosmopolitan, has been following the case closely — even… pic.twitter.com/CPVhpCTglY — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) August 25, 2026

Glamour contributor winks at the camera during the Lindsay Clancy trial.



Clancy is on trial for murdering her three children by strangling them with exercise bands, and Brittany Romano thought it was a good time to give the camera a wink.



Romano is now lashing out against… pic.twitter.com/e5YbMBTlFS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 24, 2026

Woman crashes out on live TV and almost starts crying defending Lindsey Clancy pic.twitter.com/INqxS6iznp — AutisticClips (@AutisticClip) August 25, 2026

Lindsay Clancy groupies are now coming into the courtroom pic.twitter.com/rORiqVMXjm — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 25, 2026

I can’t. pic.twitter.com/GUt8VnrWSB — Dana Bowling - Daily Dose of Dana (@imdanabowling) August 24, 2026

That’s it.



Bring back the Salem Witch Trials for these demon possessed freaks. pic.twitter.com/9obS2FZfZN — Morgan Ariel (@itsmorganariel) August 25, 2026

1) Did she have a liquid lunch and then go to court?

2) Her dad was like hey I saw you at the murder trial, why weren’t you smiling? pic.twitter.com/mvMMnXMtF1 — Jay (@jaybronious) August 25, 2026

A spectator's courtroom conduct in the Lindsay Clancy trial proceedings has gone viral after video appears to show the woman grin and wink at the camera providing the livestream. Toward the end of the proceedings, a camera pans over to the spectators and as they are ordered to stand up, a woman in a green dress appears to smile then wink at the camera as it pans away. The woman appears to be Brittany Romano, who, according to her professional website, is a New York City-based journalist who contributes to magazines "Elle," "Cosmopolitan" and "Teen Vogue" to name a few. […] As for Romano, she recently posed for a "selfie" with Clancy's Attorney Kevin Reddington last week and posted it on X.

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I guess this is why she wasn’t in court today? https://t.co/b2YZ4AdW02 pic.twitter.com/KgtUtdck0L — Jay (@jaybronious) August 25, 2026

And would you be shocked that she also attended numerous Luigi Mangione hearings?

The same woman who was smiling and giggling inside the Lindsay Clancy trial has also attended numerous Luigi Mangione hearings, and says he has written letters to her pic.twitter.com/U4joERDMhM — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 25, 2026

End women’s suffrage until we can figure out what is going on? Also, call child services on these women:

This is the woman I posted about earlier who I said her child was in danger.



If listening to a child killer’s diary makes you relate to her and post these reactions, I stand by what I said. I think the child is in danger. pic.twitter.com/2Hpq1RuHxU — Luka (@LukaLev) August 18, 2026

This Psychopath just said the quiet part out loud about the Lindsay Clancy trial.



If she’s found guilty and criminally responsible, “ladies we ride at dawn.”



Next wave of feminism incoming.



Collectively pissed enough to make it happen.



Do you think its time to deport them? pic.twitter.com/44mQxH0FTT — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) August 23, 2026

Just insane.

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Last Note: Well said, Alex Thompson.

Attorney Alex Thomason says he is using TikToks to file motions to have children removed from their psychotic mothers.



"This is about children, not about parent rights."



"If you look at Lindsay Clancy, she had a husband who made $400,000. She had a mother, a father. She had… pic.twitter.com/FewkMg0Jz3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2026

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