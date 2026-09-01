Must-Watch: Father of Girl Severely Injured by Illegal Alien Shames Dems Over Sanctuary Policies

Marcus Coleman's 5-year-old daughter, Dalilah, was on her way to visit family when the car she was riding in was involved in a six-vehicle collision in San Bernardino County in June 2024. Dalilah was left with a fractured skull and a broken leg, among other serious injuries. Those injuries have left Dalilah with diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay. She is now nonverbal, requires a feeding tube, and is relearning to walk.

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The accident was caused by Partap Singh, an illegal alien from India, who was driving an 18-wheeler with a CDL he was given by the state of California. Singh was arrested by ICE almost a year later. Now Coleman is pushing to pass Dalilah's Law after she was mentioned in President Trump's State of the Union address, an effort that has been met with indifference and resistance from Democrats like Gavin Newsom. Meanwhile, Sec. Markwayne Mullin met with the family and the Trump administration is working to remove illegal aliens from our roads by shutting down trucking schools and revoking CDLs.

Today, Coleman testified before the House Judiciary Subcommittee about sanctuary policies like the ones in California that led to the injury of his daughter. Rep. Brandon Gill started off by asking Coleman if he'd heard from any Democrats concerned about what happened to Dalilah.

SHAME ON THEM: Marcus Coleman, whose 5-year-old daughter was severely injured in a car accident caused by an illegal alien, says he did not receive a SINGLE call from Democrats following the incident.pic.twitter.com/J3u0XzRm6N

COLEMAN: "I haven't received anything from the… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

"Have you received a call of condolence from California Democrats after the accident?" Gill asked.

"I haven't received anything from the Democrats," Coleman replied.

Gill continued the questioning. "Has Gov. Newsom called you to offer his condolences?"

"No," Coleman said.

"Why do you think it took California two years following the wreck to revoke 17,000 CDL licenses to illegal aliens?" Gill asked Coleman.

Coleman replied, "Probably because the Department of Transportation held funding."

"So it sounds like they're motivated more by money than by anything else," Gill said.

"With everything is behind money," Coleman said.

"Do you think it's worthwhile for the federal government to defund states that don't require or enforce English language proficiency standards for driver's licenses?" Gill then asked.

"I think all secretaries should get together and withhold funding if they violate any federal law," Coleman replied.

Then Coleman addressed the Democrats in attendance, and he did not mince words about their faux sympathy.

Marcus Coleman, the father of a 5-year-old girl who was severly disabled in a car accident caused by an illegal alien driving an 18-wheeler, goes OFF on Democrats for their fake sympathy. pic.twitter.com/Z89Fxvu5wE

"I reject your guys' sympathy to be honest with you. There’s no way… — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2026

"How is that okay? How are you guys not fighting for this? Right here? How are you guys not fighting for this?" Coleman asked Democrats. "I reject your guys' sympathy, to be honest with you."

"There's no way you guys are sorry," he continued. "Not one of you guys has ever called me. Not one of you guys has ever reached out to me. Not one of you guys have ever sat there and seen me in the hallways and said, 'Hey, sorry about your daughter.'"

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"You guys do it right here, where you guys are grandstanding on top of your soapbox. This is when you guys care. Right here inside this room is the only time you guys care. I've never received anything from anybody over here at all, regarding my daughter or my family," Coleman said. "Or 'Hey, Mr. Coleman, your guys' Dalilah Law? I want to help you revise it so we're interested inside of it.' Nothing."

He continued pummeling them.

"You guys have no pathway to anything. You want to sit there and talk about the pathway to citizenship; there's a pathway. It's not jump the fence and apply. That's not the way it goes. There's a process to get in here. You don't just do that. I can't just go over there and sit down in one of those seats and become a Democrat. Although, you know what, I probably could. I honestly probably could," he said.

"But I can't go inside a hospital and become a doctor, just because I want to," Coleman added. "Go put on a coat and come to work. This is getting ridiculous the way things are going now. It honestly is. It makes no sense at all."

"Sanctuary cities allow so much to be done that it's almost like the parents aren't there to take care of the household, and everyone's running around doing what they want to do," he said.

"And it sucks. It honestly does. You guys sit there and you talk about ICE invading cities and doing this and doing that," he went on. "I agree with ... Mr. Jordan ... that if you guys, if the state sat there and told them to come pick up the person, it would take one or two people to go do it. Instead, they gotta send an army out there because they've gotta look for them. And then, since it's a sanctuary state, you got people sitting there abusing the ICE officers that are out there."

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Coleman said he had a whole statement prepared, but the Democrats made it irrelevant. "You guys just change so much. It makes no sense at all. My daughter doesn't deserve this. She didn't ask for any of this. The people that jumped the fence did, though. They knew exactly what they were doing; they still chose to move forward in that direction. And every day, something is happening to somebody, and it's your guys' fault. I hold each and every one of you responsible for it, and I always will."

Wow.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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